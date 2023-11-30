Delicious Holiday Dump Cake with Even More Festive Flavor

OPELOUSAS, La., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dump, bake and feast! This Cranberry Apple Dump Cake by @flychefaldenb is sure to impress your guests thanks to the flavors of Tony Chachere's. Like cobbler but with a cake-like topping, this perfect holiday dessert is even more delicious with the sweetness and spice of Tony's.
CRANBERRY APPLE DUMP CAKE
INGREDIENTS
12 Ounces Cranberries, Fresh and Rinsed
1 Granny Smith Apple, Peeled, Cored and Chopped
1 Cup Tony's Praline Honey Ham Marinade
¼ Cup Brown Sugar
¼ Cup Orange Juice
Sugar, to Taste
4 Ounces Crushed Pecans (Optional)
1 Box Spiced Cake Mix
12 Tablespoons Butter, Frozen and Divided
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 45 Minutes
Serves: 8-10
- In a saucepan over medium-high heat, add Tony's Praline Honey Ham Marinade, brown sugar and orange juice. Bring to a boil and then add in the cranberries and apples.
- Bring it back to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. Let it simmer for 10 minutes or until the cranberries begin to burst.
- Add in the sugar to taste.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Pour the mixture into a 9x13 baking dish and top with pecans, if desired, and then an even layer of cake mix.
- Place the butter pieces on top in rows.
- Bake in the oven for 45-60 minutes or until the top is golden brown.
- Remove from the oven and serve with whipped cream or ice cream and enjoy!
About Tony Chachere's®
For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.
