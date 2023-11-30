Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition of Cadence Insurance, Inc.

Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced it has completed the previously disclosed acquisition of Baton Rouge, Louisiana-headquartered Cadence Insurance, Inc. (Cadence Insurance), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE).

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)
As part of the transaction, Gallagher will become the preferred insurance broking partner of Cadence Bank.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

