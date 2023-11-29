Star Group Acquires Exhibit Edge, Expanding Reach and Boosting Capabilities

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STAR Group, a leader in experiential marketing and trade show exhibits, announces the acquisition of Exhibit Edge, a prominent exhibition and events company based in Washington, DC. This acquisition is a key next step in STAR's ongoing business and growth strategy, further solidifying its position as a top-tier industry leader.

The acquisition of Exhibit Edge aligns with Star Exhibits & Environments' commitment to enhancing its capabilities, expanding its geographic footprint, and providing clients with a broader spectrum of services. The combined expertise of both companies will result in an unmatched level of creativity, innovation, and client-focused solutions in the exhibits, environments, and events industry.

"The acquisition of Exhibit Edge is a significant milestone in our journey to provide even more comprehensive and impactful solutions to our clients," said Mark Johnson, founder and principal owner of STAR Group. "We are excited to welcome Exhibit Edge's talented team to the Star family and look forward to leveraging our collective strengths to exceed client expectations."

With a national presence, global reach, and a deep commitment to exceptional customer service, STAR Group remains focused on helping businesses create memorable, engaging brand experiences for trade shows and events, retail environments, and corporate interiors. The acquisition of Exhibit Edge opens up new opportunities for both companies to collaborate on larger and more varied projects, and to be better positioned to support clients in achieving their marketing and brand objectives.

"Exhibit Edge is thrilled to join forces with Star Exhibits & Environments," said Bev Gray, President and CEO at Exhibit Edge. "This acquisition will allow us to leverage the expertise of two highly skilled teams to bring our clients even more outstanding experiences and meet the ever-changing demands of their trade shows and events across venues and markets. We are excited about the new possibilities and look forward to the journey ahead."

The Exhibit Edge team will continue to operate from their current facilities in Chantilly, VA, in close proximity to Washington, DC and Baltimore, MD, ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining their strong local presence. STAR's extensive experience in event innovation and design combined with the established Northeast presence of Exhibit Edge and its roster of defense, pharmaceutical, and other key customers is a powerful combination.

Looking ahead, STAR plans to continue strengthening its geographic presence, expanding end-to-end capabilities, and building expertise across multiple solutions and verticals. "As we drive innovation for our customers across businesses, locations, and product lines – the core mission remains the same," added Mark Johnson. "We are in business to make every client a star, and to help them shine brighter as they grow their brand, businesses, and careers through the captivating spaces, places, and experiences we build together."

About Star Group:

STAR Group is a family of companies providing powerful brand integration and experiences for our clients since 1993. A leading global marketing solutions provider, STAR values a customer-intimate approach, lasting partnerships, powerful strategic direction, and consistent execution. STAR's comprehensive design, fabrication, installation, and property management services support trade show, retail, corporate interior, event and selling environment initiatives. To learn more, follow STAR on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/star and visit www.engagestar.com.

About Exhibit Edge:

Exhibit Edge, headquartered in Chantilly, VA, is a renowned experiential marketing agency with expertise in exhibit design, custom fabrication, and exhibit program management. With a commitment to delivering exceptional experiences, Exhibit Edge has been serving clients in the trade show and events industry since 1992.

