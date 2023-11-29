Roswell Junction Food Hall: trendy food and entertainment concept coming to Historic Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roswell Junction, a unique Food Hall concept featuring a diverse mix of amenities and experiences will soon be coming to this flourishing Atlanta suburb.

Slated for completion in June, Roswell Junction is located on the site of the former Atlanta Street Baptist Church, which sold the property and moved to Woodstock as part of the Historic Gateway Project. By incorporating Roswell Junction's design into the historic facility's campus, the venue gives new purpose to a local landmark. Offering a variety of concepts under one roof, Roswell Junction will appeal to a large audience base and bring a fresh twist to an area already well-known for single-themed food, beverage and entertainment venues.

Recently featured in the Oct 23rd Wall Street Journal, Roswell Junction is transforming a crowded and aging streetscape into a vibrant, open dining and entertainment experience, while maintaining its historic charm. Roswell's historic redevelopment has already elevated the community's profile to become one of region's most popular dining and entertainment destinations. Roswell Junction backers plan to capitalize on Roswell's popular social scene while tapping into the growing popularity of food hall concepts like Atlanta's Ponce Market and Austin's Faregrounds.

Roswell Junction will house eight unique food concepts, three separate bars including an indoor/outdoor bar, a large patio and music bandstand and even a fenced in dog park to this unique entertainment destination located just south of the historic Roswell Square at the gateway to the Roswell Atlanta Street redevelopment project.

"Exciting times are coming to Roswell's thriving social scene," said developer Will Colley. "Roswell Junction honors Roswell's historic roots while infusing modern touches with industrial design elements to deliver an inviting indoor/social outdoor space and an array of tastes, entertainment and experiences." Colley has already competed several projects in the district and is partnering with renowned food and beverage experts Coliccio Consulting and Cushman/Wakefield to deliver on the Roswell Junction initiative as part of the Atlanta Street redevelopment.

"We are excited to welcome Roswell Junction to the City of Roswell—it will add a unique dining experience for our residents and visitors to enjoy," said Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson. "I am looking forward to them opening this spring and experiencing a new way of dining here in Roswell. I know the food hall concept will be a great success in our community."

