SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm, Michigan's largest personal injury law firm, is proud to announce its recent certification by Great Place to Work, a global leader in workplace culture. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Mike Morse Law Firm. In a company-wide survey of 193 employees, 95% said it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

MIKE MORSE LAW FIRM ANNOUNCES PRESTIGIOUS 'GREAT PLACE TO WORK' GLOBAL CERTIFICATION

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. It is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience.

"We are thrilled to become a Great Place to Work-certified company, as we consider employee experience a top priority," said Mike Morse of Mike Morse Law Firm. "We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees, and we celebrate and thank them for all they have done to earn this recognition."

The Great Place to Work survey also found that 96% of employees feel welcomed by the Mike Morse Law Firm and feel good about the way the company contributes to the community, while 94% say they are given the proper resources and equipment to accurately perform their job.

"The Great Place to Work certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Mike Morse Law Firm stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment."

About Mike Morse Law Firm

Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims for more than three decades. They are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian, and motorcycle accidents, as well as Social Security disability claims. The MMLF team are experts in Michigan's No-Fault Act. Since opening its doors, the firm has won more than one billion dollars for its 35,000-plus clients. Mike Morse Law Firm handles cases statewide, with headquarters located in Southfield, Mich. More information is available at 855MikeWins.com

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work certification is the most definitive employer of choice recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work certified.

