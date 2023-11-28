UBQ Materials to Showcase Proven Resource Recovery Solution at COP28 in First Ever Waste and Resource Pavilion, Hosted by International Solid Waste Association (ISWA)

Joining the Israel Delegation for Third Year, UBQ Materials' COP28 Participation Features Blue Zone Presentation in UNFCCC Global Innovation Hub Pavilion

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UBQ Materials, climate tech developer of advanced materials made from waste, today announced its COP28 agenda focused on showcasing its proven resource recovery solution to convert residual household waste into climate positive UBQ™ material. UBQ Materials will for the third year join the Israel delegation at COP28 in Dubai, exhibiting in the Israel Pavilion. Additionally, UBQ Materials has partnered with the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA), which unveiled the first ever Waste and Resource Pavilion, emphasizing the substantial link between waste and climate change.

Within the Waste and Resource Pavilion, UBQ will highlight its novel bio-based material, UBQ™, which was named a 2023 TIME Best Invention. The company will showcase how incorporating UBQ™ can enable companies to meet specific sustainability targets such as waste diversion, circularity, increased post-consumer recycled content and emissions removal and avoidance. According to leading environmental sustainability consultancy Quantis, for every ton of UBQ™ used, manufacturers effectively prevent up to 11.7 tons of CO2eq. emissions and divert over 1.3 tons of waste from landfills and incineration.

"Joining the first Waste and Materials Pavilion aligns us with ISWA's mission at COP28 calling upon stakeholders to 'recognize the Waste and Resource Management sector as a net reducer of GHG emissions towards a low carbon future.' This has been part of our story from our inception," explained Gali Feldboy, Global Sustainability Director of UBQ Materials. "The take-make-waste economy cannot continue. UBQ sees waste as an abundant asset that can be converted into valuable materials through innovative solutions. Our process retains the inherent value of mixed household waste by converting it into a sustainable, adaptable raw material that can replace carbon-intense oil-based plastics across endless durable and semi-durable applications."

UBQ Materials executives will contribute to conversations at COP28 focused on real-world solutions that tackle climate change. Feldboy will serve as a panellist as part of the Waste and Resources Pavilion program entitled Social Entrepreneurship to Tackle Climate Change joined by Carlos Silva Filho, President of ISWA, Christina Jaeger of the Yunus Environment Hub, Andre Dzikus of UN Habitat's African Clean Cities Platform and Aline Cardoso, São Paulo Secretary for Economic Development and Entrepreneurship.

Co-founder and co-CEO of UBQ Materials Jack 'Tato' Bigio will speak at the UNFCCC Global Innovation Hub Pavilion on the Climate Partnerships: Corporate - Startup Collaboration for Net Zero Targets panel. The session, part of the COP28 theme on Energy, Industry and Just Transition, will focus on successful corporate and startup collaborations aimed at achieving net-zero targets. Organized by Start-Up Nation Central, Bigio will be joined by UBQ customer Keter, one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of resin-based household furniture and garden consumer products, to discuss how incorporating UBQ™ is enabling Keter to achieve is sustainability targets.

"In this Global Stocktake year, it's more important than ever for stakeholders across both public and private sectors to understand the proven, scalable and economically sustainable solutions that will measurably reduce carbon emissions," said Bigio. "With our Netherlands facility scheduled to begin operations, we're already in the process of selecting the site for our next facility. COP28 gives us the opportunity to connect with governments, policy makers and leading companies from around the world to demonstrate the power of UBQ™ to localize waste management and harness this valuable resource to create a sustainable, highly recyclable material supporting a true circular economy."

UBQ Materials will also exhibit from the Israel Pavilion, one of four Israeli companies taking part in the event this year. The company will present to attendees its first industrial scale facility scheduled to become operational by the end of 2023. Located in Bergen op Zoom known for its advanced industrial and manufacturing sector, the industrial-scale facility will have an annual production capacity of 80,000 metric tons of UBQ™, cycling 104,600 tons of regional waste back into productive use.

About UBQ Materials Ltd.

UBQ Materials Ltd. closes the loop between the ecosystems of waste and materials. Through its advanced conversion technology, UBQ Materials Ltd. has created the world's first bio-based thermoplastic, UBQ™, made entirely from residual waste, including all organics and hard-to-recycle materials. A sustainable plastic substitute, UBQ™ preserves finite resources, diverts waste from landfills and incinerators and prevents emissions. A certified B Corp, UBQ Materials is expanding globally to provide the world's largest businesses, municipalities and consumers with a climate positive solution for a circular economy. Learn more by visiting www.ubqmaterials.com.

Media Contact

FINN Partners for UBQ Materials

Nicole Kaufman Grubner

Nicole.grubner@finnpartners.com

+972-58-444-5418

View original content:

SOURCE UBQ Materials Ltd.