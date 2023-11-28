Princess Cruises Goes "All-In" With Its Largest Casino Ever Debuting on New Sun Princess

Princess Cruises Goes "All-In" With Its Largest Casino Ever Debuting on New Sun Princess

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest casino ever built by Princess Cruises is readying to deal a full house of luck on the next-generation, 4,300-guest Sun Princess. The Princess Casino – with an astounding 50% more space and 30% more machines than the line's Royal Class ships – is preparing for guests to hit the jackpot when its newest and most magnificent cruise ship ever, Sun Princess, sets sail in February 2024.

Princess Cruises Goes “All-In” With Its Largest Casino Ever Debuting on New Sun Princess (PRNewswire)

Located on deck 8 adjacent to the bustling Piazza, the Princess Casino offers high ceilings and a spacious floorplan for world-class gaming comfort and entertainment. There will even be several gaming positions infused into in the Piazza, giving guests even easier and faster access to their favorite betting games.

With over 200 of the newest and most popular slots and video poker games, the Princess Casino will feature live table games offering progressive jackpots, as well as a variety of other games Princess players have come to enjoy. Included in the expanded casino will be a first-of-its-kind "Buffalo Zone" at sea – bringing these popular games by Aristocrat to the newest "Love Boat."

"Casino lovers, high rollers or simply those wanting to try a hand during their vacation will be stunned by the new Princess Casino onboard Sun Princess," said John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises. "Princess has embraced the casino experience and is proud to offer such exciting gaming surrounded by absolutely world-class dining and entertainment."

Princess Casino Key Enhancements Onboard Sun Princess

Nearly 9,000 square feet, featuring 10' ceilings, 227 slot machines and 13 live tables

Newest and the most comfortable gaming seating available for both slot and table game players

New linked blackjack and poker table progressives, offering high value cash top awards

High-limit slot area, with high-end seating

New gaming experiences and celebrations through an interactive audio-visual experience throughout the casino

Scheduled to debut in February 2024, Sun Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. The 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess will offer an array of exciting new entertainment and culinary offerings, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories. With the most balconies and sun decks on any Princess ship, guests can take in the sunshine and crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean and Caribbean from the comfort of their stateroom.

Inaugural 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean, Europe and Caribbean are on sale now. More ship information and images can be found at www.princess.com/sunprincess.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Princess Cruises