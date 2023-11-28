K4Connect Announces the Appointment of Mike Weller as CEO

Weller brings extensive experience in accelerating business growth as Company expands and further enhances the capabilities of its FusionOS integration and data platform

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K4Connect , the leading provider of enterprise technologies for the senior living industry, today announced the appointment of Mike Weller as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Weller assumes this role after serving as Chief Operating Officer of K4Connect, and will oversee the Company's growth strategy and continued development of its FusionOS integration and data platform. K4Connect's Co-Founder and former CEO, Scott Moody, will continue to work closely with Weller through the transition and will continue to serve on the Company's Board of Directors.

"Over the past decade, Jonathan Gould and I embarked on a journey to fuse cutting-edge technology with a vision to serve and empower older adults and individuals with disabilities. That said, while long delayed, I look forward to returning to an active "retirement" and have full confidence in Mike as the CEO as we look towards our next phase of growth. Given Mike's operational and data intelligence experience, he is the right person to further our mission as we look to better serve our senior living customers and their residents," stated Moody.

With over twenty years of technology experience, Weller brings proven expertise in scaling businesses by harnessing data to enhance user experiences. Before joining K4Connect in 2022, Weller held pivotal roles as the Chief Revenue Officer at Go Global Retail and as the Chief Operating Officer at Softonic. Weller's career also includes significant positions at AgilOne (acquired by Acquia), Points, and Luvocracy (acquired by Walmart Labs), among others.

"As I step into this role, I'm honored to build upon the legacy established by Scott, who has been dedicated to not only enhancing the lives of older adults, but the success of the company as a whole," said Weller. "I am excited to work with the entire K4Connect team and Board of Directors as we enter our next phase of growth and innovation."

For more information K4Connect and FusionOS, please visit www.K4Connect.com .

About K4Connect

K4Connect is a mission-centered technology company integrating the best in technology and solutions to providers serving older adults and those living with disabilities. The company's patented FusionOS technology and award-winning K4Community engagement suite serve tens of thousands of residents and staff in senior living communities across the United States. With K4Connect, operators can better serve the needs of today's residents and staff and drive operational efficiencies, while future-proofing their technology investments.

