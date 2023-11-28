Academy Sports + Outdoors Completes its 2023 New Store Openings with Seven New Stores

Academy expanded its footprint by opening 14 new stores in fiscal 2023

KATY, Texas, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") ( Nasdaq: ASO ) a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, opened seven new stores across five different states in November 2023 to complete its fiscal 2023 new store openings. Academy opened 14 new stores in fiscal 2023 and plans to continue its expansion efforts goal of opening a total of 120 to 140 new stores by the end of 2027.

The new stores opened in the following communities: Tampa Bay, Fla; Indianapolis, In.; Austin, Texas; West Palm Beach, Fla.; Christiansburg, Va.; Harlingen, Texas; and Springfield, Ill.

The openings were marked by giving more than $40,000 in total to local community organizations and each location celebrated its grand opening with exclusive deals and giveaways, a ribbon cutting ceremony, and more fun for the entire family.

Stores also had special appearances from local legends including former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Dexter Jackson, former Indianapolis Colts offensive linemen Joe Reitz, YouTuber Thomas Kelly of @FishingWithYakPak, co-host of Florida Insider Fishing Report, Dave Ferrell, Virginia Tech student-athletes, and owner of Missile Baits, John Crews.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to provide even more customers with a localized assortment that meets the needs of active families in these new communities," said Sam Johnson, President of Academy Sports + Outdoors. "With the growth of these new stores and academy.com, Academy is able to help more customers have fun out there and be the destination for low prices and gifts that create lasting family memories."

Every Academy store is a fun destination where families can find apparel, footwear, sports and camping equipment, hunting and fishing gear, and more from top national brands at an everyday value. Academy also offers free services such as grill and bike assembly, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, and propane exchange. Hunting and fishing licenses are also available to purchase in stores.

Academy offers tremendous everyday value and quality through its exclusive, private label brands such as Magellan Outdoors, Freely, R.O.W., BCG, H2OX, Redfield, and Mosaic, which include outdoor apparel and equipment, women's and men's apparel, workout attire, fishing equipment, hunting optics and accessories, and outdoor furniture, respectively.

Customers can also find the best assortment of athletic and casual shoes, sports and outdoors equipment, and clothing from top national brands such as Nike, adidas, L.L.Bean, The North Face, Marucci, YETI, Stanley, Carhartt, Titleist, Shimano, Brooks, and more, both in-store and online.

Customers are invited to shop online at academy.com or through Academy's mobile app, receive digital ads and offers, engage with Academy's social media accounts (@academy), sign up for email/text alerts, and watch out for information on upcoming grand opening events.

Individuals interested in careers at Academy can visit careers.academy.com to apply for open positions.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 282 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com .

