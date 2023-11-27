Subterra Renewables headlines the debut of The Buildings Show's "Green Pavilion" with innovative geothermal exhibit at the Toronto expo

Subterra Renewables headlines the debut of The Buildings Show's "Green Pavilion" with innovative geothermal exhibit at the Toronto expo

Visit Subterra's Booth #2039 from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 st at the Metro Toronto Convention Center

Subterra hosts accredited course* "Geothermal Exchange Explained", on Nov. 30 th at 9:00a.m.

Team will also present a "Geo-Drilling Technical Demonstration", on Nov. 30 th at 1:00p.m.

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Subterra Renewables ("Subterra" or the "Company"), North America's leading geothermal energy utility provider, is pleased to announce it is headlining The Buildings Show's inaugural Toronto launch of the "Green Pavilion" - the expo space reserved for spotlighting exhibitors engaged in sustainable design and building activities. Subterra's team led by CEO Lucie Andlauer will be on hand to kick off the expo with an interactive geothermal display at Booth #2039 from November 29 to December 1st, 2023.

Subterra Renewables Logo (CNW Group/Subterra Renewables) (PRNewswire)

Visit Subterra Renewables' geothermal display at Booth #2039 from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1st at The Buildings Show in Toronto

In addition to exhibiting in the main expo area, Subterra's management team will present at the following sessions:

Geothermal Exchange Explained: A Heating & Cooling Solution on the Path to Net Zero

Matthew Tokarik, President of Subterra will present an accredited* educational seminar on Thursday November 30, at 9:00am in Room #703 of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The seminar will explore emissions impact on climate change, natural disasters, and the building sector's responsibility toward carbon emissions abatement. It will also address how and why geothermal heating and cooling is the most reliable and efficient renewable resource currently available. By electrifying and decarbonizing the building industry, architects, project owners and suppliers are realizing the design, construction, and space-saving benefits.

*Ontario Association of Architects (OAA) = OAA1

Product Demonstration: Geothermal Exchange Systems & Geo-Drilling

Kareem Mirza, Chief Revenue Officer at Subterra and sustainability leader Jessica Rowe Bald, SVP at Subterra will provide a product demonstration on Thursday November 30, at 1:00pm at the Emerging Technology Demo Stage #102, located on the main expo floor. The demonstration will delve into geo-drilling with an overview of how Subterra installs and maintains the ground-source exchange system that will transition our spaces away from fossil-fuel-powered systems to geothermal heating and cooling systems. Subterra's unmatched fleet of geo-drilling capabilities and maintenance operations is at the core of its utility business model that will make a significant impact on lowering carbon emissions and reducing operating costs. The Subterra team is also expected to highlight its latest partnerships and projects.

For 35 years, The Buildings Show has delivered cutting-edge and expert-led seminars, panels, roundtables, and tradeshow experiences for the building community. As North America's largest event for showcasing products, services, educational programming, and professional networking, it spotlights the design, construction, and property management communities. The Toronto expo and its newly launched Green Pavilion is expected to highlight the building sector's sustainability suppliers to the expo's 13,500 expected attendees.

About Subterra Renewables

Subterra Renewables is a geothermal exchange utility company with the largest drilling fleet in North America, operating the most energy-efficient and resilient heating and cooling technology in the world. Most recently placing No. 1 in the Globe and Mail's 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, Subterra is a fully vertically integrated company that custom engineers, installs, owns and operates first-of-its-kind geothermal exchange systems. As a leader in the sustainability and decarbonization movement, its best practices align with government ESG initiatives, expediting building approvals, and accelerates a path to Net Zero. Available under Subterra's energy as a service utility model, Aura™, the company serves all North America.

For more information visit: www.subterrarenewables.com

Follow us on social: LinkedIn, Instagram, X (Twitter),

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subterra Renewables