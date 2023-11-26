ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hollywood's Orlando Bloom spotted at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023.

Glamour is out in full force as global sensation Priyanka Chopra mingles with Orlando Bloom at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 (PRNewswire)

Thousands of F1 fans flocked to the venue for the four-day festival for the biggest edition of the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, with all-new fan experiences and vantage points introduced for the 2023 edition.

With a range of new additions for 2023, this year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw more fans than ever before attend the F1 season finale, enjoying the spectacle from all-new vantage points such as the West Straight Grandstand and the Deck at Two hospitality space overlooking Turn 2.

As well as watching the elite drivers during practice sessions, qualifying and the race, fans enjoyed a variety of entertainment off the track.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285419/Formula_1_Abu_Dhabi_Priyanka_Chopra_Orlando_Bloom.jpg

Media contact:

Sean Muir

sean.muir@hillandknowlton.com

+971 4 553 9543

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Formula 1 Abu Dhabi