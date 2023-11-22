NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federman Steifman LLP ("Federman") has been ranked by Chambers and Partners ("Chambers") in Chambers' inaugural New York Regional Spotlight Guide. In the 2024 Guide, Chambers focused on identifying and showcasing only the most exceptional small and mid-sized law firms operating within New York. According to Chambers, the Guide recognizes boutique firms that perform "remarkable work, enjoy an impressive regional reputation among clients and fellow practitioners and offer a credible alternative to Big Law." The firms ranked in the New York Regional Spotlight Guide were selected based on in-depth market analysis, coupled with an assessment of firms' depth and breadth of experience, level of expertise and caliber of talent. Federman was recognized for the strength of the Firm's Real Estate and Real Estate Finance practices.

Federman Steifman LLP Ranked as a Leading New York Real Estate Law Firm in Chambers USA Regional Spotlight

"Federman is proud to be recognized by Chambers, which is widely accepted as the most prestigious law firm ranking," said Peter J. Mannarino, a partner at Federman. "We are honored that Chambers, and the markets generally, acknowledge that top-tier legal services often are performed outside of a large firm setting," Mannarino added.

Chambers' conclusions were achieved through independent research and supported by comparative analysis drawing on its decades of knowledge of the U.S. legal market. Chambers seeks to identify law firms and lawyers who demonstrate superior technical ability, professional conduct, client service, diligence, commitment, and other qualities most valued by clients. Chambers' insight into the legal market indicates a trend of large companies seeking specialized support from smaller firms, who can respond more effectively and efficiently to in-house counsel's targeted needs. Chambers' Regional Spotlight builds bridges between in-house counsel, who want more options when retaining legal services, and small to mid-sized firms.

The select few firms highlighted in the New York Regional Spotlight Guide, including Federman, are well-positioned to advise local, regional and national companies on a broad range of complex matters both inside and outside of New York.

About Federman Steifman LLP

Federman Steifman LLP was founded in 2005, specializing in complex and sophisticated real estate, structured finance and corporate transactions. Federman's attorneys represent major international, national, regional and local underwriters, investment banks, private equity firms, hedge funds, asset managers, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies, Fortune 500 companies, credit enhancers, pension funds, insurance companies, private, public and institutional real estate owners and developers, contractors, syndicators and investors, banks, non-bank credit companies, mortgage bankers, savings and loan associations, mezzanine lenders, preferred equity investors, utility companies, cooperative corporations, condominium associations, telecommunications companies, family offices, trusts and estates, high net worth individuals, executives and state and local governments.

In 2022, Federman Steifman LLP closed over $8 Billion of real estate financings, sales and acquisitions nationally. For more information, visit www.federmansteifman.com .

About Chambers and Partners

Chambers and Partners is the world's leading legal rankings and insights intelligence company. For over 30 years, Chambers has differentiated the very best legal talent by identifying and ranking law firm departments and lawyers globally. Chambers' in-depth research teams assess lawyers and law firms across more than 200 jurisdictions around the world, providing independent and impartial intelligence and market insight. The Chambers research methodology is unrivalled in accuracy, depth and quality, delivering indispensable data insights based on rankings that truly reflect ability and talent. In its Spotlight rankings, Chambers and Partners identify markets where there are a significant collection of leading medium sized and smaller firms that may compete effectively with Big Law. Chambers' Spotlight rankings are awarded at a firm-wide level, recognizing firms that are well-known for their expertise in certain selected practice areas.

