Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baozun, stated, "I am pleased that Baozun Group is collectively demonstrating significant progress in our transformation efforts. Despite macro headwinds, we grew revenue 5% year-over-year, and achieved significant year-over-year improvement in operating cash flow. BBM is executing well on its transformation of GAP Shanghai, accomplishing a wide array of successes, including new products, new store openings, and increased brand marketing and visibility. These "premium-ization of GAP" efforts ensure the success of shifting from a discount-driven approach to one that focuses on building consumer love for our brand and products. During the quarter, we successfully launched our new Retail Operating Platform for Gap Shanghai, establishing a solid foundation for Gap's continuous digital transformation."

"We are also excited to announce a contemplated 51% equity acquisition of Hangzhou Location Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Location"), a top-tier Douyin partner specializing in Apparel and Accessories. Location was one of the first movers in the Douyin ecosystem, and a pioneer in the livestreaming space. We're thrilled about the synergistic blend of our market leadership in creative content, compelling portfolio of brand partners and profound e-commerce operating experiences with Location's exceptional skills and insights in daily livestreaming. This synergy solidifies our leadership in the Douyin ecosystem and expands on our success in other major brand e-commerce platforms, representing another important milestone in our strategic transformation." Mr. Qiu concluded.

Mr. Arthur Yu, Chief Financial Officer of Baozun and President of BEC, commented, "Despite a weaker economic environment and stronger seasonality, we are making notable progress in our business transformation. This marks the first third quarter since our IPO that Baozun achieved positive operating cash flow, largely driven by business optimization, cost reduction, and improved working capital efficiency. Additionally, we continue to make progress in developing our omni-channel network, achieving double-digit GMV growth from both the Tencent mini-program and Douyin ecosystems during the quarter. Now, with the strategic alliance with Location, we believe we are even stronger in the dynamic e-commerce environment, further enhancing our value proposition to our brand partners."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total net revenues were RMB1,823.6 million (US$ [1] 250.0 million), representing an increase of 4.7% compared with RMB1,741.3 million in the same quarter of last year.

Loss from operations was RMB135.7 million ( US$18.6 million ), compared with RMB26.3 million in the same quarter of last year. Operating margin was negative 7.4%, compared with negative 1.5% for the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP loss from operations [2] was RMB90.4 million ( US$12.4 million ), compared with non-GAAP income from operations RMB16.9 million in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was negative 5.0%, compared with positive 1.0% for the same period of 2022.

Adjusted operating loss of E-Commerce [3] was RMB40.3 million ( US$5.5 million ).

Adjusted operating loss of Brand Management [3] was RMB50.1 million ( US$6.9 million ).

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun was RMB126.4 million ( US$17.3 million ), compared with RMB168.9 million for the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun [4] was RMB76.4 million ( US$10.5 million ), compared withRMB13.1 million for the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per American Depositary Share ("ADS [5] ") were both RMB2.12 (US$0.29) , compared with both RMB2.88 for the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS [6] were both RMB1.28 (US$0.18) , compared with both RMB0.22 for the same period of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments totaled RMB2,930.7 million ( US$401.7 million ), as of September 30, 2023 , compared with RMB3,141.1 million as of December 31, 2022 .

Reconciliations of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures presented above are included at the end of this results announcement.

Adjusted operating profits/losses are included in the Segments data of Segment Information.

[1] This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 29, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board. [2] Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income (loss) from operations excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition and acquisition-related expenses. [3] Following the acquisition of Gap Shanghai, the Group updated its operating segment structure resulting in two segments, which were (i) E-Commerce; (ii) Brand Management, for more information, please refer to Supplemental Information. [4] Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, acquisition-related expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, loss on variance from expected contingent acquisition payment, cancellation fees of repurchased ADSs and returned ADSs, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, loss on disposal of subsidiaries and investment in equity investee, and unrealized investment loss. [5] Each ADS represents three Class A ordinary shares. [6] Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS are non-GAAP financial measures, which are respectively defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun divided by weighted average number of shares used in calculating basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share multiplied by three, respectively.

Business Highlights

Baozun e-Commerce, or "BEC"

BEC includes our China e-commerce businesses, such as brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT and digital marketing. During the quarter, revenue from store operations of Apparel and Accessories delivered year-over-year growth driven by solid industry momentum and incremental value-added services penetration.

Omni-channel expansion remains a key theme for our brand partners. Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV)[7] generated from non-TMALL marketplaces and channels accounted for approximately 40.2% of total GMV during the quarter, compared with 31.1% for the same period of 2022. By the end of the third quarter, approximately 45.0% of our brand partners engaged with us for store operations of at least two channels, compared with 42.4% a year ago.

[7] GMV includes value added tax and excludes (i) shipping charges, (ii) surcharges and other taxes, (iii) value of the goods that are returned and (iv) deposits for purchases that have not been settled.

Baozun Brand Management, or "BBM"

BBM engages in holistic brand management, including strategy and tactic positioning, branding and marketing, retail and e-commerce operations, supply chain and logistics and technology empowerment. We aim to leverage our portfolio of technologies to forge longer and deeper relationships with brands.

In the third quarter of 2023, BBM continued to focus on transforming Gap Shanghai – from a discount-driven approach to one that focuses on building consumer love for our brand and products. During the quarter, product sales for BBM totaled RMB296.3 million. Gross profit margin of product sales for BBM in the third quarter of 2023 was 55.5%, further improved from previous quarters.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total net revenues were RMB1,823.6 million (US$250.0 million), an increase of 4.7% from RMB1,741.3 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase in total net revenues was mainly due to the incremental revenue contribution from BBM, a new line of business the Company launched in the first quarter of 2023.

Total product sales revenue was RMB707.9 million (US$97.0 million), compared with RMB497.1 million in the same quarter of last year, of which,

Product sales revenue of E-Commerce was RMB411.6 million ( US$56.4 million ), a decrease of 17.2 % from RMB497.1 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was primarily attributable to the macro-economic weakness, along with stronger seasonality in e-commerce industry this year, as well as the Company's optimization of its product distribution model.

The following table sets forth a breakdown of product sales revenues of E-Commerce by key categories [8] for the periods indicated:



For the three months ended September 30,

2022

2023

RMB

% of

Net

Revenues

RMB

US$

% of

Net

Revenues

YoY

Change

(In millions, except for percentage) Product Sales of E-Commerce





















Appliances 212.2

13 %

179.5

24.6

11 %

-15 % Beauty and cosmetics 76.2

4 %

76.3

10.5

4 %

0 % Fast moving consumer goods 66.1

4 %

31.7

4.3

2 %

-52 % Electronics 50.5

3 %

25.8

3.5

1 %

-49 % Others 92.1

5 %

98.3

13.5

5 %

7 % Total net revenues from product

sales of E-Commerce 497.1

29 %

411.6

56.4

23 %

-17 %

Product sales revenue of Brand Management was RMB296.3 million ( US$40.6 million ), which mainly comprised retail revenue from Gap Shanghai business, including both offline store sales and online sales.

Services revenue was RMB1,115.8 million (US$152.9 million), a decrease of 10.3% from RMB1,244.2 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was primarily due to revenue reduction of RMB65.7 million from warehousing and fulfillment due to lower volume of warehousing business and the disposal of a loss-making subsidiary during the third quarter of 2022, and a reduction of RMB44.3 million from Digital marketing and IT solutions, due to fewer performance-marketing initiatives during the quarter, partially offset by increasing revenue from value-added content driven marketing and revenue streams from IT monetization.

The following table sets forth a breakdown of services revenue by business models for the periods indicated:



For the three months ended September 30,

2022

2023

RMB

% of

Net

Revenues

RMB

US$

% of

Net

Revenues

YoY

Change

(In millions, except for percentage) Services revenue





















Online store operations 347.9

20 %

340.7

46.7

19 %

-2 % Warehousing and fulfillment 492.4

28 %

431.7

59.1

23 %

-12 % Digital marketing and IT

solutions 403.9

23 %

362.7

49.7

20 %

-10 % Inter-segment eliminations9 -

-

(19.3)

(2.6)

-1 %

n/a Total net revenues from services 1,244.2

71 %

1,115.8

152.9

61 %

-10 %



















































[8] Key categories refer to the categories that accounted for no less than 10% of product sales revenues during the periods indicated. [9]The inter-segment eliminations mainly consist of revenues from online store operations, digital marketing and IT services provided by E-Commerce to Gap, a brand under Brand Management.

Breakdown of total net revenues of online store operations of services by key categories [10] of services for the periods indicated:



For the three months ended September 30,

2022

2023

RMB

% of

Net

Revenues

RMB

US$

% of

Net

Revenues

YoY

Change

(In millions, except for percentage) Online store operations in Services

revenue





















Apparel and accessories 231.9

13 %

248.4

34.0

14 %

7 % - Luxury 92.9

5 %

86.3

11.8

5 %

-7 % - Sportswear 80.4

5 %

101.3

13.9

6 %

26 % - Other apparel 58.6

3 %

60.8

8.3

3 %

4 % Others 116.0

7 %

92.3

12.7

5 %

-20 % Inter-segment eliminations11 -

-

(11.2)

(1.5)

-1 %

n/a Total net revenues from online

store operations in services 347.9

20 %

329.5

45.2

18 %

-5 %



[10] Key categories refer to the categories that accounted for no less than 10% of services revenue during the periods indicated. [11] The inter-segment eliminations mainly consist of revenues from store operation services provided by E-Commerce to Gap, a brand under Brand Management.



























Total operating expenses were RMB1,959.4 million (US$268.6 million), compared with RMB1,767.5 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase in operating expense is mainly attributing to the acquisition of Gap Shanghai. Besides operating expense from GAP Shanghai, the remaining operating expenses decreased by RMB137.9 million, representing a 7.8% decrease compared with the same quarter of last year.

Cost of products was RMB491.2 million ( US$67.3 million ), compared with RMB414.8 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily due to the incremental cost of product of RMB130.5 million related to Gap Shanghai, a subsidiary the Company acquired in the first quarter of 2023.

Fulfillment expenses were RMB513.0 million ( US$70.3 million ), compared with RMB575.9 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in revenue from warehouse and logistics business and a reduction of RMB27.7 million in freight expenses resulting from the Company's divesture of a subsidiary of its warehouse and supply chain businesses in the third quarter of 2022 and additional savings in customer services expenses resulting from the Company's expanding use of regional service centers.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB637.5 million ( US$87.4 million ), compared with RMB602.4 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was mainly due to the incremental sales and marketing expenses of RMB81.7 million related to Gap Shanghai, a subsidiary the Company acquired in the first quarter of 2023.

Technology and content expenses were RMB120.4 million ( US$16.5 million ), compared with RMB98.3 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was mainly due to the Company's ongoing investment in technological innovation and productization, partially offset by the Company's cost control initiatives and efficiency improvements.

General and administrative expenses were RMB214.5 million ( US$29.4 million ), compared with RMB97.7 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily due to an incremental expense of RMB110.2 million related to Brand Management, including the expenses related to Gap Shanghai, a subsidiary the Company acquired in the first quarter of 2023, as well as strategic investments expenses in Creative Content to Commerce business unit and brand management.

Loss from operations was RMB 135.7 million (US$18.6 million), compared with RMB26.3 million in the same quarter of last year. Operating margin was negative 7.4%, compared with negative 1.5% in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP loss from operations was RMB90.4 million (US$12.4 million), compared with non-GAAP income from operations RMB16.9 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was mainly due to the loss generated from Gap Shanghai, a subsidiary the Company acquired in the first quarter of 2023, which has been significantly narrowed on a comparable basis, along with lower profitability in BEC businesses due to weak macro conditions and stronger seasonality.

Adjusted operating loss of E-Commerce was RMB40.3 million (US$5.5 million), compared with adjusted operating profit of RMB16.9 million in the same quarter of last year. Adjusted operating loss of Brand Management was RMB50.1 million (US$6.9 million).

Unrealized investment loss was RMB7.8 million (US$1.1 million), compared with RMB8.2 million in the same quarter of last year. The unrealized investment loss of this quarter was mainly related to the decrease in the trading price of Lanvin Group, a company successfully listed on the New York Stock Exchange in December 2022 that the Company invested in June 2021.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun was RMB126.4 million (US$17.3 million), compared with RMB168.9 million in the same quarter of last year.

Basic and diluted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS were both RMB2.12 (US$0.29), compared with both RMB2.88 for the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. was RMB76.4 million (US$10.5 million), compared with RMB13.1 million in the same quarter of last year.

Basic and diluted non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS were both RMB1.28 (US$0.18), compared with both RMB0.22 for the same period of 2022.

Segment Information

(a) Description of segments

Following the acquisition of Gap Shanghai, the Group updated its operating segments structure resulting in two segments, which were (i) E-Commerce and (ii) Brand Management;

The following summary describes the operations in each of the Group's operating segment:

(i) E-Commerce focuses on Baozun traditional e-commerce service business and comprises two business lines, BEC (Baozun E-Commerce) and BZI (Baozun International).

a> BEC includes our mainland China e-commerce businesses, such as brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT and digital marketing.

b> BZI includes our e-commerce businesses outside of mainland China, including locations such as Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, South East Asia and Europe.

(ii) Brand Management engages in holistic brand management, encompassing strategy and tactic positioning, branding and marketing, retail and e-commerce operations, supply chain and logistics and technology empowerment to leverage our portfolio of technologies to forge into longer and deeper relationships with brands.

(b) Segments data

The table below provides a summary of the Group's reportable segment results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, with prior periods' segment information retrospectively recast to conform to current period presentation:





For the three months ended September 30,



2022

2023



RMB

RMB Net revenues:







E-Commerce

1,741,272

1,543,276 Brand Management

-

299,645 Inter-segment eliminations *

-

(19,279) Total consolidated net revenues 1,741,272

1,823,642



















**Adjusted Operating Profits (Losses):



E-Commerce

16,913

(40,300) Brand Management

-

(50,091) Total Adjusted Operating Profits 16,913

(90,391) Inter-segment eliminations *

-

- Unallocated expenses:







Share-based compensation expenses (33,829)

(29,415) Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition (9,340)

(7,911) Acquisition-related expenses

-

(7,995) Total other income (expenses)

(126,197)

4,198 Loss before income tax

(152,453)

(131,514)

*The inter-segment eliminations mainly consist of revenues from services provided by E-Commerce to Brand Management. **Adjusted Operating Profits (Losses) represent segment profits (losses), which is income (loss) from operations from each segment without allocating share-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition.

Supplemental Information

Baozun Signs Term Sheet to Acquire 51% Equity Interest of Location

Baozun has signed a Key Term Confirmation Letter ("Term Sheet") with Hangzhou Location Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Location") and other relevant parties regarding its equity investment in Location in November 2023. Baozun plans to acquire 51% of Location's equity through capital increase and equity transfer.

Except for the provisions regarding period of validity, exclusivity, confidentiality, governing law and dispute resolution in the Term Sheet, the terms and conditions of the proposed transaction agreed in the Term Sheet are not legally binding on any party. If the proposed transaction is completed, the rights and obligations of all parties shall be governed by the contents of the definitive transaction documents.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company defines non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as income (loss) from operations excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition and acquisition-related expenses. The Company defines non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, acquisition-related expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, loss on variance from expected contingent acquisition payment, cancellation fees of repurchased ADSs and returned ADSs, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, loss on disposal of subsidiaries and investment in equity investee, and unrealized investment loss.

The Company defines non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as income (loss) from operations excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition and acquisition-related expenses. The Company defines non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, acquisition-related expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, loss on variance from expected contingent acquisition payment, cancellation fees of repurchased ADSs and returned ADSs, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, loss on disposal of subsidiaries and investment in equity investee, and unrealized investment loss. The Company defines non-GAAP net margin as non-GAAP net income (loss) as a percentage of total net revenues. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, acquisition-related expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, loss on variance from expected contingent acquisition payment, cancellation fees of repurchased ADSs and returned ADSs, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, loss on disposal of subsidiaries and investment in equity investee, and unrealized investment loss. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS as non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun divided by weighted average number of shares used in calculating net income (loss) per ordinary share multiplied by three.

The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the Company's management to evaluate the Company's financial and operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun and Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS reflect the Company's ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors to understand and evaluate the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gain/loss and other items that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun, and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Further, the non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, potentially limiting the comparability of their financial results to the Company's. In light of the foregoing limitations, the non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS for the period should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to income (loss) from operations, operating margin, net income (loss), net margin, net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun and net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS, or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The company encourages you to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."

About Baozun Inc.

Founded in 2007, Baozun Inc. is a leader in brand e-commerce service, brand management, and digital commerce service. It serves more than 400 brands from various industries and sectors around the world, including East and Southeast Asia, Europe and North America.

Baozun Inc. comprises three major business lines - Baozun e-Commerce (BEC), Baozun Brand Management (BBM) and Baozun International (BZI) and is committed to accelerating high-quality and sustainable growth. Driven by the principle that "Technology Empowers the Future Success", Baozun's business lines are devoted to empowering their clients' business and navigating their new phase of development.

For more information, please visit http://ir.baozun.com.

Baozun Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

















As of



December 31,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023



RMB

RMB

US$





ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents 2,144,020

2,157,961

295,773

Restricted cash 101,704

54,068

7,411

Short-term investments 895,425

718,655

98,500

Accounts receivable, net 2,292,678

1,664,731

228,170

Inventories 942,997

1,130,888

155,001

Advances to suppliers 372,612

411,863

56,451

Prepayments and other current assets 554,415

592,472

81,207

Amounts due from related parties 93,270

71,726

9,831

Total current assets 7,397,121

6,802,364

932,344

Non-current assets











Investments in equity investees 269,693

299,383

41,034

Property and equipment, net 694,446

854,152

117,071

Intangible assets, net 310,724

307,791

42,186

Land use right, net 39,490

38,721

5,307

Operating lease right-of-use assets 847,047

1,087,413

149,042

Goodwill 336,326

346,914

47,549

Other non-current assets 65,114

57,732

7,913

Deferred tax assets 162,509

205,204

28,126

Total non-current assets 2,725,349

3,197,310

438,228

Total assets 10,122,470

9,999,674

1,370,572

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY











Current liabilities











Short-term loan 1,016,071

976,310

133,814

Accounts payable 474,732

536,228

73,496

Notes payable 487,837

320,000

43,860

Income tax payables 46,828

20,779

2,848

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,025,540

1,036,029

142,004

Derivative liabilities 364,758

-

-

Amounts due to related parties 30,434

28,876

3,958

Current operating lease liabilities 235,445

299,541

41,056

Total current liabilities 3,681,645

3,217,763

441,036

Non-current liabilities











Deferred tax liabilities 28,082

26,682

3,657

Long-term operating lease liabilities 673,955

851,382

116,692

Other non-current liabilities 62,450

57,644

7,901

Total non-current liabilities 764,487

935,708

128,250

Total liabilities 4,446,132

4,153,471

569,286

Redeemable non-controlling interests 1,438,082

1,560,795

213,924

Baozun Inc. shareholders' equity:











Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;

470,000,000 shares authorized, 163,100,873

and 165,629,464 shares issued and outstanding

as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023,

respectively) 116

93

13

Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;

30,000,000 shares authorized, 13,300,738

shares issued and outstanding as of December

31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively) 8

8

1

Additional paid-in capital 5,129,103

4,544,489

622,874

Treasury shares (832,578)

-

-

Accumulated deficit (228,165)

(458,173)

(62,800)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 15,678

56,034

7,680

Total Baozun Inc. shareholders' equity 4,084,162

4,142,451

567,768

Non-controlling interests 154,094

142,957

19,594

Total Shareholders' equity 4,238,256

4,285,408

587,362

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling

interests and Shareholders' equity 10,122,470

9,999,674

1,370,572



Baozun Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except for share and per share data and per ADS data)



For the three months ended September 30,

2022

2023

RMB

RMB

US$



Net revenues









Product sales(1) 497,098

707,855

97,020 Services 1,244,174

1,115,787

152,931 Total net revenues 1,741,272

1,823,642

249,951 Operating expenses (2)









Cost of products (414,776)

(491,160)

(67,319) Fulfillment(3) (575,875)

(512,997)

(70,312) Sales and marketing (3) (602,438)

(637,488)

(87,375) Technology and content(3) (98,301)

(120,382)

(16,500) General and administrative(3) (97,684)

(214,487)

(29,398) Other operating income, net 21,546

17,160

2,352 Total operating expenses (1,767,528)

(1,959,354)

(268,552) Loss from operations (26,256)

(135,712)

(18,601) Other income (expenses)









Interest income 8,485

24,466

3,352 Interest expense (9,724)

(11,190)

(1,534) Unrealized investment loss (8,219)

(7,805)

(1,070) Impairment loss of investments (8,400)

-

- Loss on disposal of subsidiaries and investment in

equity investee (99,521)

-

- Exchange loss (8,818)

(1,273)

(174) Loss before income tax (152,453)

(131,514)

(18,027) Income tax expense (4) (4,259)

(1,946)

(267) Share of income (loss) in equity method investment, net

of tax of nil (269)

3,861

529 Net loss (156,981)

(129,599)

(17,765) Net (income) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests (2,382)

7,900

1,083 Net income attributable to

redeemable noncontrolling interests (9,495)

(4,734)

(649) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of

Baozun Inc. (168,858)

(126,433)

(17,331) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders of Baozun Inc.:









Basic (0.96)

(0.71)

(0.10) Diluted (0.96)

(0.71)

(0.10) Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary

shareholders of Baozun Inc.:









Basic (2.88)

(2.12)

(0.29) Diluted (2.88)

(2.12)

(0.29) Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss

per ordinary share









Basic 176,164,018

178,755,231

178,755,231 Diluted 176,164,018

178,755,231

178,755,231 Net loss (156,981)

(129,599)

(17,765) Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:









Foreign currency translation adjustment 83,606

8,630

1,183 Comprehensive loss (73,375)

(120,969)

(16,582)

(1) Including product sales from E-Commerce and Brand Management of RMB411.6 million and RMB296.3 million for the three months period ended September 30, 2023, respectively, compared with product sales from e-Commerce of RMB497.1 million for the three months period ended September 30, 2022. (2) Share-based compensation expenses are allocated in operating expenses items as follows:





For the three months ended September 30,





2022

2023





RMB

RMB

US$

















Fulfillment

2,820

1,846

253

Sales and marketing

14,643

10,394

1,425

Technology and content

5,233

3,448

473

General and administrative

11,133

13,727

1,881





33,829

29,415

4,032



(3) Including amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, which amounted to RMB9.3 million and RMB7.9 million for the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively. (4) Including income tax benefits of RMB1.8 million and RMB1.5 million related to the reversal of deferred tax liabilities, which was recognized on business acquisition for the three months period ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Baozun Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except for share and per ADS data)







For the three months ended September 30,



2022

2023



RMB

RMB

US$





Loss from operations (26,256)

(135,712)

(18,601)

Add: Share-based compensation expenses 33,829

29,415

4,032

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from

business acquisition 9,340

7,911

1,084

Acquisition-related expenses -

7,995

1,096

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 16,913

(90,391)

(12,389)

Net loss (156,981)

(129,599)

(17,765)

Add: Share-based compensation expenses 33,829

29,415

4,032

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from

business acquisition 9,340

7,911

1,084

Acquisition-related expenses -

7,995

1,096

Unrealized investment loss 8,219

7,805

1,070

Impairment loss of investments 8,400

-

-

Loss on disposal of subsidiaries and investment in

equity investee 99,521

-

-

Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets

resulting from business acquisition (1,838)

(1,507)

(207)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) 490

(77,980)

(10,690)

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of

Baozun Inc. (168,858)

(126,433)

(17,331)

Add: Share-based compensation expenses 33,829

29,415

4,032

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from

business acquisition 7,139

5,991

821

Acquisition-related expenses -

7,995

1,096

Unrealized investment loss 8,219

7,805

1,070

Impairment loss of investments 8,400

-

-

Loss on disposal of subsidiaries and investment in

equity investee 99,521

-

-

Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets

resulting from business acquisition (1,396)

(1,127)

(155)

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders of Baozun Inc. (13,146)

(76,354)

(10,467)

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS:











Basic (0.22)

(1.28)

(0.18)

Diluted (0.22)

(1.28)

(0.18)

Weighted average shares used in calculating net

loss per ordinary share











Basic 176,164,018

178,755,231

178,755,231

Diluted 176,164,018

178,755,231

178,755,231



