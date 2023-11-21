PMI Foods Donates Turkeys Ahead of Thanksgiving

Paula White Ministries and StoryLife Church Receives Donations to Feed Families

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, families throughout the state of Florida struggle to afford the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving dinner, which is why Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods) recently partnered with Paula White Ministries and StoryLife Church.

Paula White Ministries and StoryLife Church handing out turkeys for Thanksgiving donated by PMI Foods. (PRNewswire)

"Our mission at PMI Foods is to feed people," said Darin Parker, President of PMI Foods. "As we work to advance our mission, we are proud to partner with the Paula White Ministries and StoryLife Church to transform the lives of many families this holiday season by providing an essential part of their Thanksgiving meal."

Paula White Ministries and StoryLife Church are commanded by God and committed to our community to meet its needs. On the Sunday before Thanksgiving, families living in impoverished areas, the elderly and children attending Title One schools received complete Thanksgiving meals, including beautiful turkeys provided by PMI Foods.

"God has strategically placed us in an underserved and impoverished area. Having a partnership with the amazing people of PMI Foods allowed us to provide 250 full furnished Thanksgiving meals. Thank you, PMI Foods, for coming alongside Paula White Ministries and StoryLife Church to put smiles on the faces of hundreds this Thanksgiving" remarked Pastor Paula White-Cain.

This is part of a larger commitment by PMI Foods to feed the needy in the United States and across the globe. This partnership comes after donations from PMI Foods to CityServe for Ukrainian refugees and the L.A. Food Mission to help feed homeless residents.

About Parker Migliorini International LLC

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing two brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales and logistics, and PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets and PMI Food Service, that provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer specific adaptation of products and packaging. To learn more please visit the PMI Foods website at https://www.pmifoods.com.

About Paula White Ministries

Paula White-Cain is the president of Paula White Ministries, headquartered in Apopka, Florida. She is the Senior Pastor of City of Destiny Church and hosts the Christian television program Paula Today. Paula is a renowned life coach, bestselling author, and highly sought-after motivational speaker. Her commitment to humanity is felt worldwide as she reaches out through numerous charities and compassion ministries, fulfilling her mission and call to transform lives, heal hearts, and win souls. To learn more please visit https://paulawhite.org

PMI Foods (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PMI Foods