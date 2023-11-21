Legendary Paula Abdul to be Honored at Hollywood Christmas Parade as Humanitarian of the Year

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The illustrious Paula Abdul, a name synonymous with music, dance, and philanthropy, will be recognized as the 2023 Humanitarian of the Year at the iconic Hollywood Christmas Parade on November 26, 2023. This esteemed honor reflects the depth of her generosity and her unwavering commitment to giving back to the community.

The 2023 Hollywood Christmas Parade takes place Sunday, November 26, 2023 live on Hollywood Blvd. (PRNewswire)

Abdul's spirit of compassion aligns perfectly with the Hollywood Christmas Parade, a cherished tradition that has been spreading holiday cheer and fostering community spirit for an incredible 91 years. Just as Abdul extends her philanthropic hand to organizations like Wigs & Wishes, Children's Hospital LA, No Kid Hungry, American Humane Association, and Dancers Against Cancer, the Hollywood Christmas Parade proudly supports causes like Marine Toys for Tots, ensuring that underprivileged children experience the joy of the holiday season.

Kickstarting this year's festivities will be none other than American war hero Colonel Paris D. Davis, a recent recipient of the prestigious Medal of Honor. As Grand Marshal, he will lead the parade in a grand procession of Hollywood celebrities, vintage movie cars, award-winning bands, larger-than-life character balloons, and vibrant floats.

The Hollywood Christmas Parade, presented by Associated Television International in partnership with The City of Los Angeles, will air in primetime on The CW on December 15, 2023. Join veteran hosts Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, and Montel Williams, along with Special Co-Host Elizabeth Stanton, as they bring the magic of the parade into your homes.

Additional talent and notable guests expected at this year's Hollywood Christmas Parade include Denise Richards, Brandon Routh (Scott Pilgrim Takes Off), Tatyana Ali (The Holiday Proposal Plan), Craig Robinson and Rell Battle (Killing It), Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett), Stassi Schroeder Clark (TV Personality), Brant Daugherty (Joyeux Noel), Jonathan Bennett (Christmas on Cherry Lane), Dwight Yoakam (Recording Artist), Ernie Hudson (Quantum Leap), Raymond Lee (Quantum Leap), Caitlin Bassett (Quantum Leap), Aly & AJ (Recording Artists), Christina Vidal (Primo), Andrew Walker (Christmas Island), Erin Cahill (Christmas on Cherry Lane), Vincent Rodriguez III (Christmas on Cherry Lane), Rachael Leigh Cook (Rescuing Christmas), Deidre Hall (Days of Our Lives), Stephen Nichols (Days of Our Lives), Lonnie Jordan (WAR), Kimberlin Brown (The Bold and the Beautiful), Kristos Andrews (The Bay), Maxwell Caulfield (The Bay), A Martinez (The Bay), Alanna Ubach (TED), Giorgia Whigham (TED), Kate Linder (The Young & The Restless), Nancy Davis (Founder and president of Cure Addiction Now and Race to Erase MS), Kerri Kasem (Radio Host), Chaz Dean, and more!

Prepare to be captivated by the spectacle of Hollywood's grandest holiday tradition, where the spirit of giving and the sparkle of the season converge to create an unforgettable experience.

For media coverage opportunities and additional information, please email HCP@StatusPR.com.

Paula Abdul is a music superstar, dancer, renowned choreographer, TV personality, and has become a global icon. With 60 million records sold, she has earned numerous awards and recognitions including 17 MTV Video Music Awards nominations with 5 wins, 2 GRAMMY Awards, 3 AMAs, 2 Emmy Awards, two People's Choice Awards, and five Juno Awards.

She began as a Laker girl at 18, becoming the head choreographer for the renowned squad. Many superstars sought her expertise -- Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Dolly Parton, to name a few. She also choreographed numerous films and TV shows including "Coming to America," Jerry Maguire," "The Doors."

Paula's first studio album, Forever Your Girl, sold over 7 million copies in the U.S. alone and, with 4 singles topping the charts, "Forever Your Girl", "Cold Hearted", "Opposites Attract", and of course, "Straight Up," she set a record for the most #1 Billboard charted singles from a debut album.

After several national tours, Paula enjoyed her Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl Las Vegas residency in 2019.

She received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 2019 for her contributions to our country, the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Paula is an active philanthropist on behalf of many charities including Wigs & Wishes, Children's Hospital LA, No Kid Hungry, American Humane Association, and Dancers Against Cancer, to name a few.

Paula Abdul, Photo by Shaun Vadella (PRNewswire)

