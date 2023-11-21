Careismatic Brands and MATTER 360 Launch Giving Tuesday Donation Campaign

In honor of Giving Tuesday, Careismatic Brands and MATTER 360 collaborate to donate scrubs to healthcare professionals around the globe.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Careismatic Brands Inc., the world's largest medical apparel retailer, announced today that it is partnering with Minnesota-based global nongovernmental organization MATTER and it's MATTER 360 initiative, for a Giving Tuesday one-for-one donation campaign. On the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Careismatic Brands will match each item purchased with the donation of a medical apparel item to MATTER 360, which will distribute the apparel to healthcare professionals in disaster zones and developing nations.

"Careismatic Brands is deeply committed to supporting healthcare professionals around the world," said Girisha Chandraraj, CEO of Careismatic Brands. "In joining forces with MATTER 360 for this one-for-one matching campaign, we are amplifying our shared goal of transforming lives through meaningful action."

Earlier this year, Careismatic Brands partnered with MATTER 360 to donate more than 500,000 pounds of medical related inventory. The donation was distributed globally to healthcare professionals in Bolivia, Liberia, Senegal, Ukraine, Zimbabwe, and the United States.

"Through partnerships with medical companies, hospitals, and clinics, MATTER 360 creates solutions for health access and gives medical equipment, supplies, and apparel a renewed purpose within communities in need," said Joel Anderson, Executive VP of MATTER 360. "Together with Careismatic Brands, we are honored to launch a Giving Tuesday campaign that donates medical apparel and makes a tangible difference in the lives of healthcare professionals."

This campaign will run from 12:01am CT to 11:59pm CT on Tuesday, November 28. There is a 25,000 unit maximum donation, with no minimum donation.

ABOUT CAREISMATIC BRANDS: Careismatic Brands, Inc. is a trusted global leader in medical apparel, footwear, and accessories, with a distribution platform that spans 70 countries. Its extensive portfolio of trusted brands includes Cherokee Uniforms, Dickies Medical, Heartsoul Scrubs, Infinity, Scrubstar, Tooniforms, Anywear, Healing Hands, Med Couture, Medelita, Classroom Uniforms, Allheart, Silverts Adaptive Apparel and BALA Footwear. Careismatic is proud to support several nonprofit organizations, including The DAISY Foundation, U-VOL Foundation and Mercy Ships.

For more information on Careismatic Brands, visit www.careismatic.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About MATTER: MATTER, a Minnesota-based global NGO, brings together the best companies, experts, problem solvers and above all, doers, to launch projects that improve communities. This collaborative movement has inspired solutions in health access, activating meals for children and families, regenerative agriculture, and student-centered education, collectively impacting more than 40 million lives. MATTER's guiding belief is encapsulated in the simple yet powerful expression, YOU MATTER. Learn more at www.matter.ngo.

