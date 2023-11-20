Self Storage Plus Expands to Virginia Beach in Partnership with Bonaventure

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Storage Plus, a leading provider of storage solutions in the Mid-Atlantic, is pleased to announce expansion of its management services into Virginia Beach. The facility marks the 68th property managed by Self Storage Plus and the first self-storage facility for Bonaventure.

Self Storage Plus Room to Pursue Life (PRNewsfoto/Arcland Property Company) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to work with the Bonaventure team to bring Class-A storage solutions to the Virginia Beach area," said Jennifer Martinez, Director of Operations for Self Storage Plus. "We look forward to providing the same excellent customer service and experience that has been the hallmark of our business from the beginning."

"We knew we had an opportunity to expand our portfolio and asset classes if we thought creatively. The land parcel adjacent to some of our existing multifamily communities was a great opportunity for us. There's a natural synergy between multifamily apartment communities, which we design, build and manage, and the self-storage industry. We are fortunate to work with Self Storage Plus and look forward to a successful partnership," said Dwight Dunton, Bonaventure's Founder & CEO.

Located at 2130 Amberbrooke Way Virginia Beach, VA 23464, just off Lynnhaven Parkway and the Centerville Turnpike, the state-of-the-art facility offers modern amenities such as the latest security technology, loading bays and contactless leasing. The property offers 53,048 square feet of climate-controlled self-storage across its 568 units and sees an excess of 17,300 vehicles per day.

ABOUT SELF STORAGE PLUS:

Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of local communities with more than 65 stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Our core purpose is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life ®. For more information about Self Storage Plus, or to rent or reserve your unit online, visit www.selfstorageplus.com.

ABOUT BONAVENTURE:

Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, Bonaventure is an integrated alternative asset management firm specializing in multifamily design, development, construction, investment and property management. Bonaventure has over $1.5 billion of assets under management, is an expert at utilizing low-cost financing, and manages over 6,000 apartment units across 32 communities primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions. Since its founding in 1999 by Dwight Dunton, with the intent to create best-in-class capabilities connecting capital to assets, the focus of the firm has been to generate excess returns on a risk adjusted basis while building enduring value through ingenuity. To learn more, visit www.Bonaventure.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Self Storage Plus