Rick Hendrick Named Honoree at The Amelia in 2024

Concours Vehicle Classes also announced ahead of the February 29 – March 3 event

14-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and Chairman/CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group Rick Hendrick named Honoree at The Amelia

Guests can expect a special display of vehicles from Hendrick's collection including the Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that was prepared for the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans

Special concours classes include Japanese performance cars of the 90s, Porsche: 911 The Original Owners Club, Cars of Pike's Peak, Bugatti Type 57 as well as two classes featuring Ferrari 250 Competition and Grand Touring Cars

The Amelia takes place at The Ritz Carlton, Amelia Island from Thursday, February 29 to Sunday, March 3, 2024

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amelia, a leading global Concours weekend known for its racing roots and luxurious setting at the beautiful Ritz Carlton Amelia Island, today announced Rick Hendrick as Honoree at The Amelia in 2024, continuing the longstanding tradition of the event as "the racers concours." Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and the chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group, is the winningest team owner in NASCAR Cup Series history and one of the most successful car dealers in the United States.

"Rick Hendrick embodies the racer's dream, working his way up from car salesman to owner of a dealer group to NASCAR Cup Series champion over the course of his career," said Hagerty Vice Chairman, Concours Group Matt Orendac."It takes a small army to put a successful race car on track, and to win at the level and consistency of Hendrick Motorsports is unheard of. Rick has paved the way for multiple world-class drivers to fulfill their dream and has helped create memories for generations of fans."

Founded in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has accumulated all-time records of 14 championships and 301 points-paying race victories at the elite NASCAR Cup Series level. This success on track has resulted in 18 combined NASCAR national series titles with star drivers including Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Terry Labonte, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, Hendrick Motorsports now fields four cars in the Cup Series piloted by Alex Bowman, William Byron, Elliott and Larson.

Hendrick Automotive Group is the largest privately held dealership operator in the country. It employs over 10,000 people with collision centers, accessories distributor installers and 131 retail franchises across 13 states. In 2022, it sold more than 185,000 vehicles and serviced nearly 2.5 million.

"For my entire life, I've loved automobiles and racing. The Amelia is truly a celebration of both of those passions," Hendrick said. "The list of past honorees is filled with names I respect and admire, and it's incredibly humbling to be mentioned in the same breath. The wonderful success our organization has enjoyed has only been possible because of the many, many people who helped build it over the years. I look forward to experiencing The Amelia and sharing this very special honor with all of them."

What to Expect at The Amelia

The Amelia will feature dozens of special classes again this year including Japanese performance cars of the 90s, Cars of Pike's Peak, Porsche: 911 The Original Owners Club, Sport Customs: America's Boulevard Cruisers and #001 Race Chassis. The week will also feature an expanded RADwood event on Saturday, March 2. Each of these special classes will display some of the best in their respective field and will be shown alongside traditional classes.

The full list of classes for 2024 includes:

American Classic 1920-1930

American Classic 1931-1932

American Classic 1933-1948

Duesenberg

Horseless Carriage

European Classic Open 1915-1948

European Classic Closed 1915-1948

Bugatti Type 57

Rolls Royce Silver Ghost

American Limited Production (40's-60's)

Ferrari 250 Grand Touring

Ferrari 250 Competition Cars

Porsche: 911 The Original Owner Club

Porsche Rally Cars

Sports and GT Cars Pre-War

Sports and GT Cars 1946-1950

Sports and GT Cars 1951-1959

Sports and GT Cars 1960-1972

100th Anniversary of Bugatti Grand Prix Cars

Race Cars Post-War 1946-1955

Race Cars Post-War 1956-1965

Race Cars Post-War 1966-1974

Indy Legends

Cars of Honoree

Fuller Moto - Cars of Bryan Fuller

Japanese Performance Cars of the 90's

RUF

Sport Customs -America's Boulevard Cruisers

Cars of Pikes Peak

Motorcycle Class Italian

#001 Race Chassis'

Cars of the Barn Find Hunter

Supercars: 1980-1999

Supercars: 2000-present

Anniversary Class: 40 years of Hendrick Motorsports

Broad Arrow's Radius Auction returns to Ritz Carlton this March 1-2 and will offer more than 130 motor cars during the two-day auction. An early highlight of this year's auction is the delivery mileage and stunning 2020 McLaren Speedtail, estimated at $2,000,000 - $2,300,000. Additional highlights include both pre and post war American and European Classics along with sports, supercars and additional hypercars on offer, visit www.broadarrowauctions.com for additional information and up to date entries.

The Amelia takes place at The Ritz Carlton, Amelia Island February 29 – March 3, 2024. More information on the event and tickets are available at AmeliaConcours.com.

About The Amelia

The Amelia is a multiple award-winning motoring event held February 29 – March 3, 2024 at The Golf Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. Broad Arrow The Amelia Auction, luxury shopping, new vehicle reveals & experiential drives, exclusive gatherings and entertaining seminars surround Saturday's Cars & Community and Sunday's Concours d'Elegance. Each year The Amelia honors a racing legend and attracts celebrities from across the automotive landscape. Since its inception in 1996, the Amelia has donated over $4 million to deserving non-profit and charitable organizations.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of nearly 800,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Press materials can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

