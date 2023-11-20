LG INTRODUCES TWO NEW SMART MONITORS TO ITS LINEUP

New 31.5- and 27-inch LG SMART Monitors Feature Outstanding IPS Displays, Built-in Remote-working Features and Content Curation Services

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) announced today pricing and availability of its 2023 LG SMART Monitor lineup. The 32SR50F priced at $229 and 27SR50F priced at $199 are available now at LG.com and LG-authorized retailers. These versatile 31.5- and 27-inch monitors are ideal for productivity. LG SMART Monitors feature LG's webOS 23 platform, providing more convenience for working remotely and streaming content.

Great for entertainment and getting work done, LG SMART Monitors boast high-performance IPS displays and HDR 10 support. The vibrant images produced by the new monitors help bring content to life and enhance the user's experience when participating in virtual meetings, working on documents, or browsing the Internet. With its 3-sided virtually borderless design, the 27-inch model presents a sleek, minimalist look.

LG SMART Monitors with webOS 23 offer outstanding convenience. The 32SR50F and 27SR50F provide easy access to streaming apps, with tailored viewing recommendations from the webOS Hub. Additionally, the Home Board screen provides access to personalized sports profiles with customizable sports service cards that make it simple for users to keep up with the sports they love. LG SMART Monitors store the user's favorite leagues and teams, notify them of upcoming games, and provide up-to-date schedules and key statistics. Also included is the LG Mood Music function, which serves as a personal DJ that curates playlists based on the user's musical preferences.

LG SMART Monitors come with built-in LG Home Office software that supports various productivity programs including Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar.1 LG SMART Monitors help further enhance workflow and remove the need to connect directly to a PC by allowing users to easily share content from their smart devices via AirPlay 22 and Miracast. The new monitors can also function as smart home hubs, with support for LG's ThinQ Home Hub making it possible for users to monitor and manage their home appliances. Through the ThinQ app, the 32SR50F and 27SR50F are able to connect with various IoT-compatible household appliances, such as refrigerators and washing machines.

LG SMART Monitor (32SR50F) LG SMART Monitor (27SR50F) Size / Resolution Screen Size 31.5-inch 27-inch Resolution FHD (1,920 x 1080) FHD (1,920 x 1080) Graphic Panel IPS IPS Color Gamut (Typ.) sRGB 99% NTSC 72% HDR HDR 10 HDR10 Refresh Rate / Response Time 60Hz / 8ms 60Hz / 14ms Interface USB Type-C™ - - HDMI O (x2) O (x2) USB 2.0 O (x2) O (x2) Wi-Fi O O Bluetooth O O Speaker 5W (x2) 5W (x2) Smart Feature / Service OS webOS 23 webOS 23 Microsoft Office O O Voice Assistant LG ThinQ, Alexa LG ThinQ, Alexa Mobile Casting/Mirroring AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare Accessory HDMI / White Remote Control HDMI / White Remote Control

1 Subscription to services required.

2 Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as monitor. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is a ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

