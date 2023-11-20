Hesai's Ultra-Thin Long-Range LiDAR, ET25, Wins CES 2024 Innovation Award

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (NASDAQ: HSAI), the global leader in lidar sensor technology for both automotive and industrial applications, is proud to announce that its ultra-thin long-range LiDAR, the ET25, has been named a CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree. This prestigious award recognizes outstanding design and engineering in cutting-edge technology products.

"This award is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and commitment to making lidar systems more practical, powerful, reliable, and affordable," said David Li, CEO of Hesai Technology. "In creating the ET25, Hesai overcame numerous design challenges to make lidar-based safety technology easier for mass-produced passenger vehicles to adopt, helping to make the world's roadways safer for everyone."

Lidar sensors in vehicles are becoming increasingly critical to enhancing road safety and avoiding collisions. Lidar sensors use laser light pulses to help accurately detect objects and other cars around them. Lidar offers many advantages, including superior performance in everyday and unusual driving conditions, whether used alone or with other vehicle sensors.

Designed specifically to be placed inside the vehicle's cabin behind the windshield, the ET25's ultra-thin form, low noise levels, and high performance represent significant advancements in automotive LiDAR sensor technology. This incredibly efficient design enables more possibilities for automakers to provide their customers with the added safety of lidar-enhanced ADAS (Advanced Driving Assistance Systems) than ever before. Its recognition as a CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility category underscores Hesai's position as the industry leader.

In addition to receiving this honor, Hesai Technology is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting at CES 2024 in Las Vegas (LVCC West Hall Booth #5967) from January 9-12. The company will showcase its award-winning ET25 sensor technology alongside its other award-winning lidar products and share insights into its latest capabilities, manufacturing, and product development efforts.

"We look forward to connecting with industry leaders and showcasing how Hesai is leading the lidar sensor industry into the mass adoption phase for production passenger vehicles and other exciting applications," said Li.

About Hesai

Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI) is a global leader in lidar solutions. The company's lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications including passenger and commercial vehicles with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), autonomous driving vehicles, and robotic applications such as last-mile delivery robots and AGVs. Hesai seamlessly integrates its in-house manufacturing process with lidar R&D and design, enabling rapid product iteration while ensuring high performance, high quality and affordability. The company has superior R&D capabilities across optics, mechanics, electronics, and software. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto and Stuttgart, with customers spanning over 40 countries.

