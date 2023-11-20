Arlington Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of Exostar from Thoma Bravo

WASHINGTON and HERNDON, Va. and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Capital Partners ("Arlington"), a Washington, DC-area private equity firm, today announced that it has completed its proposed acquisition of Exostar, LLC ("Exostar"), from Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm.

Exostar (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to begin Exostar's next chapter as we continue to expand our leading platform for secure business collaboration," said Richard Addi, Chief Executive Officer and President of Exostar. "Arlington's directly relevant focus, experience, network, and support will strengthen our team and advance our mission to make The Exostar Platform the solution of choice for our target markets and our rapidly growing customer communities. We very much appreciate the thoughtful, strategic support we have received from Thoma Bravo that has helped us transform our company and solidify our position."

"Building digital trust and sharing information seamlessly, securely, and compliantly is a growing necessity for companies globally and has made Exostar's portfolio of products more critical than ever," said Michael Lustbader, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital Partners. "We look forward to utilizing our domain knowledge in highly regulated industries to build on Exostar's leadership position and accelerate their growth trajectory through a focus on innovation and enhanced customer value."

"The team at Exostar have been excellent partners, and we are very proud of the many accomplishments under our ownership, which include making substantial investments in the product platform, accelerating revenue and earnings growth, and improving the customer experience," said Carl Press, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "We wish Richard and the team every success as they begin their partnership with Arlington."

Exostar is a leading cloud-based secure business collaboration software provider serving highly regulated industries including aerospace and defense, healthcare and life sciences, and banking, financial services, and insurance. The Exostar Platform accelerates the digital transformation initiatives of nearly 200,000 companies worldwide and helps them mitigate risk and compliantly protect sensitive information and intellectual property as they engage with their global communities of customers, partners, and suppliers.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor and Shea & Company served as financial advisor to Arlington Capital Partners. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor and Aeris Partners LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Thoma Bravo.

About Exostar

The Exostar Platform supports exclusive communities within highly regulated industries where organizations securely collaborate, share information, and operate compliantly. Within these communities, we build trust. Nearly 200,000 companies and agencies in 175 countries trust Exostar to strengthen security, reduce expenditures, raise productivity, and help them achieve their digital transformation initiatives. Nearly half of the Defense Industrial Base, including 98 of the top 100, transact business over The Exostar Platform. Half of the top twenty global biopharmaceutical companies rely on The Exostar Platform to help them speed new medicines and therapies to market. Exostar is a Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information, please visit www.exostar.com, and follow Exostar on LinkedIn and X.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-area private equity firm that has managed approximately $7 billion in capital commitments. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including aerospace & defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company's position as leading competitors in their field. For more information, visit Arlington Capital's website at arlingtoncap.com and follow Arlington Capital on LinkedIn.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software investors in the world, with more than US$131 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector expertise and strategic and operational capabilities, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 450 companies representing over US$250 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arlington Capital Partners