This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 10 Stories You Need to See

- 2024 will put a spotlight on the global state of democracy as more people than ever head to the polls
The Economist's World Ahead 2024 launches this week, featuring future-gazing content from The Economist's editorial team and global contributors.
- Jennie-O® Brand Breaks GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for Most Turkeys Donated in 24 Hours
Makers of Jennie-O® brand collaborated with NBC's TODAY to donate 15,000 turkeys to partners of Feeding America on World Kindness Day; also donated 5,000 turkeys to additional organizations.
- Make-A-Wish celebrates the 10-year anniversary of Batkid wish
"To this day, Miles' wish resonates in our collective consciousness as proof of the power of one child's wish to transform an entire community and bring hope and joy that lasts a lifetime," said Betsy Biern, CEO of Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area.
- Hill's Pet Nutrition Releases '2023 State of Shelter Adoption Report' to Provide Insights into Shelter Adoption Crisis
"Personal barriers like housing restrictions, economic uncertainty, and limited veterinary care access contribute to the problem, challenging local shelters to appropriately manage overpopulation and related issues," said Jim Tedford, President and CEO of the Association for Animal Welfare Advancement and member of Hill's Food, Shelter & Love Advisory Board.
- New Study: Disney Generates $40 Billion in Annual Economic Impact in Florida and Over Quarter of a Million Jobs
"Disney is an economic catalyst to the state of Florida generating billions in economic activity, either directly, or indirectly through its supply chain and the spending of employees," said Adam Sacks, President of Tourism Economics, a division of Oxford Economics.
- Cheez-It® Goes the Extra Yard for Teachers this College Football Season
Six college football players will tell Cheez-It® about their favorite teachers who had them Feelin' the Cheeziest – or next-level excited – for academics or their sport. In turn, Cheez-It will send each teacher nominated by the six student-athletes a personalized Cheez-It swag gift box and will donate $5,000 directly to their classroom, while making another $5,000 gift to their school.
- Subaru of America Sets $29 Million Goal for 2023 Subaru Share The Love® Event
This year, Subaru and its retailers nationwide are continuing to support four established national charity partner beneficiaries; The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America, and the National Park Foundation, as well as more than 800 local charities.
- NSC Analysis: More Than 500 People May Die in Preventable Traffic Crashes Over Thanksgiving
"It's alcohol, but also drugs, fatigue, and a combination thereof that can all cause impairment," said Mark Chung, executive vice president of roadway practice at the National Safety Council. "While a special emphasis is on a celebration such as Thanksgiving this time of year, it's crucial to make safe choices before you hit the road every time."
- Mr. Beast Gives Away $30 Million in Free Food with Nonprofit Sharing Excess - Spotlighted in a New Beast Philanthropy Video
"The journey of fighting food insecurity is filled with challenges but also with moments of profound collaboration and hope," said Darren Margolias, Executive Director of Beast Philanthropy.
- REI Cooperative Action Fund makes record investment, contributing $6.1 million to more than 260 organizations creating a more equitable outdoors
More than 200 of the REI Fund's latest grantees are local organizations championed by REI employees who work in-store. The ability to extend the REI Fund's investment to local communities across the country is made possible by a generous donation from Capital One.
