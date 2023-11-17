PRIVACY ALERT: McLaren Health Care Under Investigation for Data Breach of 2.2 Million Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the sensitive personal and health information of 2.2 million patients of McLaren Health Care, a Michigan-based healthcare provider.

According to the company, an unauthorized party gained access to McLaren's computer systems between July 28 and August 23, 2023. On October 3, 2023, a cybercriminal ransomware group known as Alphv/BlackCat claimed credit for the data breach and boasted that it had stolen over 6 terabytes of data.

The company recently informed patients that the following personal and health information may have been stolen in the breach: names; Social Security numbers; health insurance information; dates of birth; and medical information, including billing or claims information, diagnosis, physician information, medical record numbers, Medicare/Medicaid information, prescription/medication information, and diagnostic and treatment information.

Although the breach occurred over three months ago, McLaren only began notifying impacted patients on or around November 9, 2023, which may have violated state and federal laws.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and our serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to McLaren's cybersecurity practices.

