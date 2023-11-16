The warmth of service: IEHP to host annual community coat drive

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A simple piece of clothing can go a long way for some of the region's most vulnerable.

In anticipation of a chilly season ahead, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is collecting winter clothing during its annual Holiday Giving "Keep Warm" Drive, and the community is invited to help.

Now through Thursday, Dec. 7, donations of new or very gently used coats, warm clothes, blankets and new socks can be dropped off at five convenient locations:

IEHP's headquarters, 10801 Sixth St., Rancho Cucamonga

The Dr. Bradley P. Gilbert Center for Learning and Innovation, 9500 Cleveland Ave., Rancho Cucamonga 3590 Tyler St., Suite 101, Riverside 805 W. Second St., Suite C, San Bernardino 12353 Mariposa Road, Suites C2 and C3, Victorville



Donations will support nonprofit organizations in IEHP service areas, from the cities of Riverside and San Bernardino to remote communities such as Blythe, Needles and Trona.

"This coat drive offers us all an opportunity to open our hearts and closets to support others in need," said Cesar Armendariz, the not-for-profit health plan's senior director of community health. "Many families and unhoused members of our communities are sadly without shelter or warm clothing, and this collective effort provides warmth, relief and the reassurance that they are not alone and thought of during this holiday season."

Through its mission statement, "We heal and inspire the human spirit," IEHP is dedicated to improving the lives of those who call the Inland Empire its home and do so through year-round efforts, such as food and clothing drives and vaccine clinics.

These events look to remove obstacles that impact people's health care access and health equity, explained Sandy Wyman, IEHP's vice president of mission.

"So many this season will be without shelter and warm clothing – and it is our joy to care for them and help them be warm and safe," she said.

