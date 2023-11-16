Vanguard(™) Si1.5 48V 1.5kWh* Commercial Battery was a Magnet for Industry Awards in 2023

The innovative Si1.5 Swappable Battery attracts accolades from trade experts

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 was the year of the Si1.5 Swappable Battery. The 48V 1.5kWh* Commercial Battery was recognized for its cutting-edge design and groundbreaking approach to technology with multiple industry awards. One of the latest additions in power from Briggs & Stratton, the Si1.5 Battery features a unique, self-contained package with a handle on top for easy swapping between equipment — or equipment and charger — on the jobsite. The versatile battery was engineered to work across multiple product platforms in a wide range of markets to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as they navigate equipment flexibility and cost-efficiency needs.

The 48V 1.5kWh* Commercial Battery was recognized for its cutting-edge design and groundbreaking approach to technology with multiple industry awards. (PRNewswire)

"At trade shows throughout the year, people were able to see the full potential of this innovative product through concept applications," says David Frank, SVP & President of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. "It's been exciting to see the reaction and the buzz we've created and to have that validated with the industry awards and accolades the product has earned this year."

CONEXPO-CON/AGG Next Level Awards: Top 10 Finalist

Vanguard kicked off the year as a finalist in the inaugural CONEXPO-CON/AGG Next Level Awards . The CONEXPO-CON/AGG Next Level Awards celebrated exhibiting companies that are pushing the boundaries and developing next-level products, technologies and services designed to advance the construction industry. Vanguard submitted the Si1.5 for the award. Ten finalists were highlighted at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 in March in Las Vegas, and product submissions had to have one or more of the following characteristics:

Addresses a common industry need in a unique and innovative way.

Benefits the industry across multiple applications for industry-wide adoption.

Positively impacts the safety, sustainability and workforce of the industry.

2023 Contractors' Top 50 New Products

The Si1.5 was named one of the 2023 Contractors' Top 50 New Products by Equipment Today and on ForConstructionPros.com. The Contractors' Top 50 New Products list showcases the new equipment and products that construction equipment owners and end users identify as the most interesting and intriguing. Award recipients were based on nominations and pageview data for new products featured in Equipment Today and on ForConstructionPros.com during a one-year period from April 2022 through April 2023.

OEM Off-Highway's Top New Products of 2023

The Si1.5 continued to have a successful year after being named a top new product by OEM Off-Highway . For nearly 40 years, OEM Off-Highway has worked with manufacturers around the globe to identify top product introductions and upgrades and share them with its readers. The publication's Top New Products award, returning for its 15th year, is designed to highlight the ingenuity of today's design teams and showcase the innovation behind some of the latest product launches in the mobile on- and off-road equipment manufacturing space.

The winners were selected through a global submission process and represent OEMs offering exciting new products in each of the following categories: engines, drivetrains, fluid power, electrical and electronics, operator cab, and engineering and manufacturing.

2023 Rental Editor's Choice Award: The Si1.5 Commercial Battery

Vanguard sees a lot of opportunity for the Si1.5 in the rental equipment industry. That potential was recognized this year when it was named among Rental magazine's 2023 Editor's Choice Awards . The Editor's Choice Awards recognize products that allow rental companies to work smarter, not harder. For this year's Editor's Choice Awards, the Rental staff zeroed in on this year's top 35 products. To add validity to the process, winners were chosen based on a nomination and selection process by the Rental editorial staff. The process adds credibility, assurance and uniformity for all nominees.

Construction Equipment Top 100 New Products of 2023 Award

To wrap up its incredible year, the Si1.5 was named one of Construction Equipment's Top 100 New Products , the longest-running awards program of its kind in the industry. Each year, the publication's editors evaluate the products introduced over the previous months and choose those considered most innovative. Editors use four criteria: A top product is an advancement in technology, is a new product line, offers significant improvements to existing products or increases competition in its field.

To learn more about what the rugged power of the Si1.5 Battery can do for you and your product applications, click here .

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Briggs & Stratton Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton