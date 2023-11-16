Silk & Snow Launches Rubberwood Capsule Collection

Designed using handwoven rattan and solid rubberwood to emphasize natural beauty within the home

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Silk & Snow, Canada's premium sleep essentials and lifestyle brand, unveils the launch of their newest furniture series, The Rubberwood Capsule. Comprised of three bed frames and two nightstands crafted from Vietnamese rubberwood, this is the first time the brand has released a holistic furniture collection, bringing customers a new foundation of elevated bedroom designs to anchor their bedroom.

"Our priority is to deliver thoughtfully made, beautiful products that our customers want to have in their homes for years to come," says Yvonne Chiang, Silk & Snow's Director of Product. "Whether it's designing a room from scratch, or integrating one or two pieces into an existing space, we believe the Rubberwood Capsule will be a welcomed addition to our growing offerings of timeless furniture."

Collection Highlights

The Rubberwood Bed Frame and Rubberwood Platform Bed

Inspired by the overwhelming popularity of the brand's Acacia wooden bed frame, Silk & Snow's solid rubberwood frame reimagines the durable, timeless design in a light-coloured tropical hardwood to create an effortless aesthetic. All of Silk & Snow's rubberwood is sourced from farms local to the brand's manufacturing facility in Bình Dương.

The Rattan Bed Frame

Thoughtfully crafted from natural cane, the handwoven rattan headboard imparts unique charm and relaxed aesthetics into any bedroom. The frame's base is made using sustainably sourced solid rubberwood, prized for its durability, and constructed via Japanese joinery, a hallmark of all Silk & Snow's wooden bed frames.

The Rattan Nightstands

Available in both a one-drawer or two-drawer model to perfectly suit one's needs, the rattan nightstand is a simple, beautiful, and easy-to-build addition to the bedroom. Featuring full-grain leather drawer handles, a natural cane rattan drawer face, and a solid rubberwood structure, the relaxed aesthetic of these nightstands are the finishing touch to any sleep sanctuary.

The Rubberwood Capsule arrives a few weeks after Silk & Snow released the Bouclé Bed Frame, a new frame featuring an innovative cushioned headboard with a removable, machine-washable bouclé cover that is compatible with the brand's popular Acacia wood base. The brand continues to see a significant year-over-year growth within the furniture category, and re-launched their best-selling Storage Bed in the summer of 2023.

The capsule collection will be available for purchase for continental US and Canadian customers at silkandsnow.com.

About Silk & Snow

Silk & Snow is a leading digitally native retailer of thoughtfully made sleep essentials. Headquartered in Toronto, the company was founded in 2017 from a successful Kickstarter campaign. Built on three core guiding principles – Better Materials, Thoughtful Manufacturing and Transparency – Silk & Snow offers high-quality sleep and lifestyle products crafted from traceable raw materials and sustainable manufacturing practices. Their curated line includes bed sheets , mattresses , bed frames , weighted blankets , and other home essentials alongside its bath line-up of bath towels and robes . The company made Canadian Business' top ten start-up list in 2020 and was ranked one of Canada's fastest-growing businesses by the Globe and Mail for 2021, 2022 and 2023.

For more information about Silk & Snow, visit www.silkandsnow.com

