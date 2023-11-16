NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC DAY TOURS RELEASE NEW LAND ITINERARIES WITH DIRECT BOOKING

National Geographic Day Tours, operated by TUI, opens doors to discover the world in short time blocks with tours led by National Geographic-trained guides

CELEBRATION, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With newly added itineraries and destinations, and the ease to book directly or through travel agencies, National Geographic Day Tours has launched even more opportunities for travelers to explore the world through uniquely authentic National Geographic experiences in one-day and half-day tours.

More than 30 new land tours are added to the now 100-plus tours in 14 countries throughout the world. Travelers will be inspired by the National Geographic storytelling, special access and expert knowledge as tours will be led by National Geographic-trained guides on every itinerary.

Travelers will explore Greece and the fascinating world of bees, discover the Rome of Julius Caesar, unveil the literary genius of Jane Austen in the United Kingdom, dive into the flavors from the melting pot of New York, and more.

Booking directly opens doors for travelers to discover the world with shorter time tours to fit their schedules. Operated by TUI, National Geographic Day Tours harken back to the spirit of exploration that is integral to National Geographic, and many are directly inspired by National Geographic stories, expeditions and research worldwide. National Geographic Day Tours launched in 2022 as shoreside excursions booked through cruise line operators, and now, Day Tours can be booked directly enabling more travelers to see more of the world through the lens of National Geographic.

A complete list of tours is available at www.natgeodaytoursbytui.com.

"National Geographic Day Tours immerse travelers in extraordinary locales and distinctive cultures, all of which are brought to life through the incredible knowledge and brilliant storytelling of National Geographic-trained guides. With new itineraries added to our ever-growing portfolio, the tours can be booked directly by travelers as they explore the world," said Nancy Schumacher, Senior Vice President and General Manager, National Geographic Expeditions.

"National Geographic Day Tours are once-in-a-lifetime experiences, with something for everyone, whether you're a beach enthusiast or a city explorer. These are carefully crafted tours that tell stories of their destinations, honouring the National Geographic legacy and offering top quality, authentic, local experiences," says Peter Ulwahn, CEO of TUI Musement, the Tours & Activities division of TUI Group. "Developing and operating unique, differentiated products is a key part of our growth strategy and we are excited to continue this with National Geographic Expeditions."

TOURS INSPIRED BY NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC STORYTELLING

National Geographic Day Tours offer an array of topics, including nature, conservation, photography, culture, gastronomy and history. Most trips feature local specialists, such as archaeologists, marine biologists, chefs, farmers, photographers, historians and scholars. All tours are conducted in small groups and follow the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) criteria.

DISCOVERING THE WORLD THROUGH NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

Newly released itineraries — now available to book directly — include:

Barcelona, Spain : Homage to Miró

Discover the artworks of Miró and their interaction with the spaces created to house them by architect Josep Lluis Sert . Miró's work – paintings, sculptures, murals, paper and lithographs – was inspired by artists and poets he met in his journeys throughout Europe , including Pablo Picasso . Visit the Fundacio Miró before it opens to the general public and learn from architectural and art restoration specialists with in-depth knowledge to Miró's work and Sert's architecture. This tour was inspired by an article in National Geographic Magazine titled, "Homage to Catalonia – and Miró."





Lisbon, Portugal : A Visit to the Oceanarium

Gain an in-depth understanding of the ocean through this tour of the Lisbon Oceanarium, led by a marine biologist with specialist knowledge on the importance of our oceans and its biodiversity. Go behind the scenes and learn about the animals, feeding techniques and engineering behind the aquariums, as well as the Oceanario Foundation's collaboration projects with National Geographic to raise awareness about the protection of our oceans and the marine species that call them home.





Naples, Italy : The History of Pasta

Join a local historian in the green hills of Gragnano, the global epicentre of dried pasta, and visit a reconstructed water mill rarely open to the public. Visit a family-run pasta factory, hear about their family story and make fresh pasta by perfecting the knead and roll technique, and enjoy lunch made with ingredients sourced from the factory's garden. This tour was inspired by the National Geographic Magazine article, "The Twisted History of Pasta," which points to 13 th century references to pasta dishes, including macaroni, ravioli and more.





New York : Hudson Yards, Where Sustainability Meets Urban Design

Explore the engineering behind this New York neighborhood built above the railway yards in New York City and meet and talk with the design team, including the chief engineer. Visit areas not open to the general public, including a section of the roof with a private observation deck for views of the New York City skyline unique to this location. Inspiration for this tour is from a National Geographic Magazine article, "The New New York City Skyline" in which Hudson Yards is referenced.





Paris, France : Baguette and Eclair Initiation with a French Master Baker

Take a hands-on lesson in traditional French baking taught by a French master baker and learn the art of making a superior dough, shaping and baking delectable treats, and learn about the importance of bread and pastries to French cultural heritage. This tour was inspired by the National Geographic Magazine article, "Explore the World Through 9 Different Breads."

GIVING BACK

Traveling with National Geographic Day Tours also helps further the work of the global community of National Geographic Explorers around the world. Every trip booked helps support the global nonprofit National Geographic Society in its work to protect and illuminate the world through exploration, research, and education.

To book National Geographic Day Tours online, and for additional information and a full list of itineraries and destinations, visit www.natgeodaytoursbytui.com.

About National Geographic Expeditions

For more than 135 years, National Geographic Explorers have ventured across continents and into remote cultures, down to the oceans' depths and up the highest mountains to further their understanding of the world. National Geographic Expeditions builds upon this legacy, inviting travelers to embrace their inner explorer and encounter the wonders of the world firsthand — up close and in depth — and be inspired by the experience. With many ways to explore the world via Signature Land, Expedition Cruise, River Cruise, or Private Jet, National Geographic Expeditions gives travelers unparalleled access to the world through the eyes of knowledgeable Experts. Additionally, traveling with National Geographic Expeditions helps further the work of the global community of National Geographic Explorers around the world. Every trip booked helps support the global nonprofit National Geographic Society in its work to protect and illuminate our world through exploration, research, and education. For information on National Geographic Expeditions, please visit www.natgeoexpeditions.com or follow along at @natgeoexpeditions.

About TUI Group

TUI Group is a leading global tourism group and operates worldwide. The Group is headquartered in Germany. TUI shares are listed on the FTSE 250, an index of the London Stock Exchange, on the regulated market of the Hanover Stock Exchange and on the Open Market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The TUI Group offers integrated services from a single source for its 21 million customers.

The entire tourism value chain is covered under one roof. This includes over 400 hotels and resorts with premium brands such as RIU, TUI Blue and Robinson and 16 cruise ships, from the MS Europa and the MS Europa 2 in the luxury class and expedition ships to the Mein Schiff fleet of TUI Cruises and cruise ships at Marella Cruises in Great Britain. The Group also includes leading tour operator brands and online marketing platforms across Europe, five airlines with more than 130 modern medium and long-haul aircraft and around 1,200 travel agencies. In addition to expanding its core business with hotels, cruises via successful joint ventures and activities in holiday destinations, TUI is increasingly focusing on the expansion of digital platforms. The Group is transforming itself into a digital company.

Global responsibility for sustainable economic, ecological and social action is at the core of our corporate culture. The TUI Care Foundation, initiated by TUI, focuses on the positive effects of tourism, on education and training and on strengthening environmental and social standards with projects in 25 countries. It thus supports holiday destinations in their development.

