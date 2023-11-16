HIDDEN RIVER STRATEGIC CAPITAL ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN REALTY LANDSCAPING AND EXPANSION OF THE HIDDEN RIVER TEAM

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden River Strategic Capital ("Hidden River") is proud to announce its latest investment in Realty Landscaping ("Realty" or the "Company"), as well as the addition of two new members to the Hidden River team.

Hidden River's investment in Realty was completed in partnership with Hullson Partners to support the continued expansion of the Company's industry-leading commercial landscaping and exterior services. Founded in 1985, Realty is one of the largest privately held firms in the Mid-Atlantic region, offering a wide range of commercial landscaping and exterior services. "We are beyond excited to partner with the Hidden River and Hullson teams," said Realty CEO Kevin Craig. He added, "It was critically important that we find partners who shared our vision of building a technology driven landscaping platform. The partnership with Hidden River and Hullson provides us the opportunity to expand on the legacy that has been built, while executing a growth strategy that will enhance the services we provide to our valued customers."

This marks the second investment from Hidden River's inaugural fund . Hidden River Co-Founder and Partner, Todd Morrissey, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Realty as the Company expands on the foundation that has been built over the prior 30+ years." He added, "This investment is a great fit for our structured capital approach, which supports the organic and acquisition-related growth initiatives of small businesses through flexible debt and equity solutions."

Hidden River is also excited to announce two key hires with the additions of Jyothi Rajendran (Controller) and Matthew Duey (Associate). Jyothi was most recently with PwC and previously worked at Foresight Business Solutions, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas. Matt joins Hidden River from MTS Health Partners and previously worked at CFGI and KPMG.

About Hidden River Strategic Capital

Hidden River Strategic Capital invests $7.5 million to $25 million into U.S.-based businesses typically generating at least $10 million of revenues and $2 million of EBITDA. Hidden River provides structured capital through flexible, customized, and partnership-oriented debt and equity to support these management-owned businesses through their growth needs and strategic initiatives. The Fund invests in a variety of industries with a strong preference for unique, repeatable, and durable business models. For more information, please visit www.hiddenrivercap.com .

About Realty Landscaping

Realty Landscaping was founded to serve the growing need for quality, service-oriented landscape construction. Today, the Company is one of the largest privately held firms in the Mid-Atlantic region, offering a wide range of commercial landscaping and exterior services. For more information, please visit www.realtylandscaping.com .

