Trucept Announces 427% Increase In Operating Income

Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) Trucept has increased operating Income by 160% and 427% for the 3 and 9 months ending September 30, 2023 as compared to the same periods the prior year. Trucept has also increased Net Income by 130% and 154% for the 3 and 9 months ending September 30, 2023 as compared to the same periods in the prior year. Trucept reduced Operating Expenses by 36% and 22% for the 3 and 9 months ending September 30, 2023 as compared to the same periods the prior year.

CEO Norman Tipton commented:

"We are incredibly grateful for our dedicated team's unwavering commitment and our valued customers' trust, which have led to our outstanding quarterly financial results. This achievement is a testament to our collective efforts and resilience. We remain focused on delivering innovative solutions, exceptional service, and sustainable growth as we move forward. Thank you all for being a vital part of our success story."

Trucept, offers professional services that help businesses navigate growth. The company's professional services now encompass the following:

  • Data Driven Marketing, Technology, and Accessibility Act compliance Services
  • Insurance Offerings and Third-party Administrator (TPA) services
  • Full-Service Payroll
  • Human Resources and Management
  • Employee Benefits Administration
  • Accounting Support
  • Safety and Risk Management

