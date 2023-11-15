REVOLT Unveils Dynamic Lineup of Fall 2023 Podcast Class

Leading Black-owned multimedia empire expands podcast network with 12 new shows focusing on music, culture, relationships, sports, mental health, financial literacy, and more

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLT , America's fastest-growing Black-owned multimedia empire, today is proud to announce its fall 2023 podcast class. Featuring 12 dynamic new shows, REVOLT's growing podcast lineup includes captivating series spanning across music, culture, relationships, sports, mental health, and finance. With the addition of these new shows, REVOLT now has the largest podcast network of any Black-owned multimedia company.

(PRNewswire)

Bringing together a mix of genres ranging from thought-provoking commentary to entertaining interviews, REVOLT's fall 2023 podcast class aims to inspire listeners with powerful knowledge that can be applied to all areas of their lives. With a focus on authenticity and creativity, the REVOLT Podcast Network represents a curated blend of diverse voices and serves as a hub for creative storytelling. With 2023 marking REVOLT's 10th year in business, this expansion further carries out the company's rapid growth within the media space.

"We are thrilled to unveil our fall 2023 podcast class lineup and showcase the unique perspectives driving each powerful show," said Aki Garrett, Vice President of Business Development of REVOLT and GM of REVOLT Podcast Network. "This unveiling marks another exciting chapter for the REVOLT Podcast Network as we continue to deliver compelling narratives that not only entertain but also inspire meaningful conversations. As we continue to push the boundaries of podcasting, we are excited to see how these shows captivate our audience."

With this initiative, REVOLT remains at the forefront of the podcasting landscape while delivering content that entertains, informs, and inspires. Listeners can expect an array of compelling narratives, insightful discussions, and engaging content that reflects the network's mission of providing a platform for Black creators to share their stories.

The 12 new shows within REVOLT's fall 2023 podcast class include:

Archie The Podcast: Hosted by the world's favorite millennial Black gay with a mic, Archie The Podcast is a collaborative space for speaking your mind and singing it loud, featuring captivating conversations hosted by Archie Jay with interesting individuals sharing their stories.

The Sobering Podcast: Hosted by Lil Frat, Kitso Moremi and Mokgethwa, The Sobering is an authentic South African Hip Hop podcast featuring a 100% local playlist, interviews with prominent figures in the scene, and an excellent blend of the best tunes from local MCs.

Say Less w/ Kaz, Lowkey, and Rosy : Kazeem Famuyide , Nile Ivey, and Rosy Rodriguez bring laughs from the world of music, sports, and entertainment from the lens of three friends living in the capital of the world, New York City .

The Realest Podcast Ever: The Realest Podcast Ever is a vehicle for honest expression and a platform to give a voice to the unheard. Hosted by Chad Fain and Matt Cain , the show represents the best duo in media with a penchant for the polarizing and an uncanny ability to be consistently clairvoyant.

No Homo Show: Hosted by Boss Britt and DJ Exel, The No Homo Show is the newest LGBTQ show where all things are homo.

After You Fail Podcast : Join Michell C. Clark for conversations rooted in mindfulness, mental health, and healing that help you to accept yourself as you are.

Hard2Earn : Hard2Earn is an album review podcast where hosts Torae and Bonsu Thompson discuss, critique, and score new and classic music track by track.

Money Honeys : Unlike most financial podcasts, Money Honeys aims to crack the code for people who didn't come from wealth, providing financial knowledge to stay debt-free.

Agee And Gates Podcast: Starring Will Gates and Arthur Agee , this podcast takes a deep dive into the world of professional sports, entertainment and fashion to explore the origin stories of people chasing their own version of a Hoop Dream.

Young & Dumb: Join young, growing, and hungry for knowledge host Aaliyah Duah as she looks for ways to make money legally without having to clock in and go to work. Aaliyah is going to take you on her quest as she talks to entrepreneurs and creatives about their journey becoming entrepreneurs and financially free.

Just for Kicks : Just For Kicks is a fashion-forward show which airs on Crackle, where shoes and fashion are the stars and The Culture is the audience.

BLK ON THE SCENE: Hosted by DeDe Brown and Jonathan Gist , this show serves as a love letter to Black content and Black voices who are helping to drive change and representation in entertainment.

ABOUT REVOLT

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear, and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip-Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends, and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip-Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 Million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT launched a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more.

5W Public Relations

revolt@5wpr.com

(212) 999-5585

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REVOLT