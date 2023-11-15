PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE APPOINTS AWARD-WINNING COMBAT SPORTS & MEDIA EXECUTIVE CHRIS BLUMBERG AS VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL BRAND

Former Disney and ESPN marketing executive will spearhead the launch of PFL PPV Super Fight Division as league rapidly expands its global audience ahead of historic 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest-growing and most innovative sports league, today announced former Disney and ESPN marketing executive Chris Blumberg has joined the company as Vice President of Global Brand. In this role, Blumberg will bring his expertise across the media and entertainment industries to build the integrated marketing strategy supporting the launch of the PFL PPV Super Fight Division in 2024 as the league continues its unprecedented global expansion.

With a proven track record of driving growth, Blumberg previously oversaw marketing efforts for all live sports and original content on ESPN+, including an extensive portfolio of combat sports properties such as PFL, UFC and Top Rank Boxing. In his role as head of sports marketing, Blumberg also oversaw marketing efforts for the launch and expansion of the ESPN+ pay-per-view offering, leading promotional efforts for more than 60 global events. Prior to joining ESPN+, he served in leadership roles at OMD and Publicis Groupe, leading media strategy and execution for a number of blue-chip consumer brands.

"Combat sports has always been a passion of mine and there's nothing more exciting happening in MMA right now than what the Professional Fighter League is doing," Blumberg said. "Between the upcoming launch of the PFL PPV Super Fight Division, its rapid global expansion and roster of world-class talent, I'm incredibly excited for this opportunity."

"We're thrilled to welcome Chris Blumberg to Professional Fighters League as his expertise will prove invaluable as PFL continues to evolve and scale globally," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "Chris has led marketing and promotional efforts for the world's biggest sporting events and will play a pivotal role in the launch of the PFL PPV Super Fight Division in 2024."

When launched in 2024, the PFL PPV Super Fight Division will serve as a first-of-its-kind global platform for the best MMA fighters and global combat sports stars on the planet. Francis Ngannou, the world's top MMA fighter and one of the most influential athletes across the globe, is under an exclusive MMA contract to fight in the division. He's joined by Jake Paul, the most influential figure in combat sports. The first PFL PPV Super Fight will be in early 2024 with headlining fighters and location to be announced at a later date.

PFL is the #1 fastest growing company in MMA and the #2 MMA company on a worldwide basis. PFL is the only league in MMA with the sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year, making PFL a "win and advance" meritocracy like all other major sports. PFL fighter roster hails from over 20 countries and 25% of PFL fighters are independently ranked in the top 25 of their weight-class. The company leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage powering real-time betting and next-gen viewing experience.

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the #1 fastest-growing sports league and the #2 MMA company worldwide. PFL offers viewers the most innovative viewing experience in sports and PFL is the only league in MMA with the sports-season format.

PFL has four global live fight franchises: PFL League Season, PFL Challenger Series, PFL PPV SUPER FIGHTS, and PFL International Regional Leagues.

PFL was founded in 2018 and is backed by major blue-chip investors including SRJ, Ares, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners.

MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with 650 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic of any sport, and true global revenue streams.

