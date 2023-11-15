Paranovus Signs Software Development Agreement with BlueLine Studios to Advance Hollywood Sunshine Project

NANPING, China, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (Nasdaq: PAVS) (the "Company") announced today that it has entered into a software development agreement with BlueLine Studios Inc. ("BlueLine"), a portfolio company of Caravan Digital L.P. ("Caravan"), a co-founder of consumer companies authentically powered by iconic artists and athletes in partnership with Creative Artists Agency("CAA"), to focus on developing the AI-generated content (AIGC) game application, Hollywood Sunshine.

Under the terms of the agreement, BlueLine will be committed to the development of the "Hollywood Sunshine" project, which is expected to be a unique social gaming platform that has celebrity involvement and is driven by AIGC. The project will be an engaging story-based role-playing game (RPG) in an open world, available on both PC and/or mobile platforms. The game aims to captivate users with real-time, instantaneous player-specific content generation, offering many hours of narrative-driven gameplay. BlueLine and Caravan will be working together to secure an appropriate celebrity talent partner for the game, who should demonstrate receptiveness to working with AIGC and have a fanbase reach of at least 5 million individuals.

Paranovus will pay BlueLine a total of up to $1,900,000 development fee and subject to the terms of the agreement, Paranovus will be the sole and exclusive owner of all rights to the Hollywood Sunshine project, including all intellectual property rights, excluding any background technology used by BlueLine to complete the project.

An initial full-featured version of the game for the PC platform is anticipated to be released in Q2 2024, followed by the potential delivery of the iOS version in Q3 2024.

"This agreement with BlueLine represents an important next step for Paranovus Entertainment Technology to expand into the AI-driven gaming and entertainment industry," said Xuezhu Wang, CEO and the Chairman of the Board of the Company, "Over the past several months, we have seen demand increase significantly for AIGC and we believe it is going to revolutionize the game industry. I look forward to the partnership with BlueLine to develop an exclusive social gaming platform with celebrity engagement, and bringing a growth drive for our company in 2024."

"We are thrilled to reach this agreement and officially begin the collaboration with Paranovus on the Hollywood Sunshine Project," said Mike Teh Wang, CEO of BlueLine. "Our experience and expertise in the gaming industry and unique celebrity resources will ensure we deliver an amazing game project for Paranovus and a unique gaming experience for consumers."

Meanwhile, the Company is still in the process of evaluating the previously announced letter of intent to acquire BlueLine. The Company has decided to prioritize the Hollywood Sunshine development project with BlueLine, which aligns with the Company's long-term vision and current objectives.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd.

Headquartered in Nanping, China, Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (fka Happiness Development Group Limited) is currently planning a strategic transition. As part of this transition, the Company has suspended its loss-incurring e-commerce and internet information and advertising businesses in September. The Company intends to shift its focus to the AI-powered entertainment industry.

For more information, visit http://www.pavs.ai/.

BlueLine Studios Inc.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, BlueLine Studios Inc. is a gaming studio that specializes in creating interactive entertainment in collaboration with world-class celebrities. Being backed by Caravan enables BlueLine access to star talents to deliver chart-topping interactive experiences for users.

For more information, visit https://www.BlueLinestudios.co/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and North America, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

