DISH Upgrades Hotel Entertainment Experience For Guests

New EVOLVE System Provides Guests Access to Their Favorite Streaming Apps and Individualized Information Screens

EVOLVE Allows Hoteliers to Update Internal Systems and Tailor Settings and Apps Available to Guests On Each Property

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Business today announced the launch of EVOLVE M1, a cutting-edge Google Certified Android™ Set-Back-Box (SBB) purpose-built for commercial deployments. Leveraging a user-centric feature set and far more powerful hardware, the EVOLVE M1 provides the best in-room entertainment experience available. This new SBB seamlessly integrates with the existing suite of DISH Business entertainment solutions.

"The first EVOLVE™ SBB has been coveted by hoteliers and poorly imitated by competitors for a decade," said Amir Ahmed, executive vice president, DISH TV. "Following years of continued innovation, we're unleashing the next generation of EVOLVE with the EVOLVE M1. Powered by OnStream and backed by our preeminent experience in the market, the EVOLVE M1 is ready to set a new standard for guest entertainment."

OnStream™, the live linear video delivery service, developed by DISH Business, is delivered to the EVOLVE M1's powerful processor and AndroidTV firmware on board. The industry-favorite, anti-microbial voice remote returns with upgraded Bluetooth functionality and an onboard microphone, enabling guests to find their content faster than ever. Navigating the interface provides a notably responsive, snappy interaction in any app. The EVOLVE M1 easily allows hoteliers to restrict the user interface and prevent guests from tampering with crucial settings, thus reducing troubleshooting from on-site staff. Guests can easily access their favorite streaming applications, via the OnStream user interface, allowing hoteliers to deliver on modern demands. These, in addition to automatically clearing user credentials from third-party apps, make the EVOLVE M1 the best choice for properties and guests alike.

Versatility in EVOLVE M1 allows for deployments with a wide variety of cable plants and property infrastructures. The sleek, low-profile design conceals unsightly LEDs and the VESA-compatible mounting bracket can hide the device altogether. The EVOLVE M1 embraces a seamless, distraction-free design, both physically and on-screen.

This new offering further bolsters the DISH Business array of advanced commercial entertainment products and services. The EVOLVE M1 is optimized for use with the industry-leading SMARTBOX headend distribution hardware and Content Management Portal, OnStream's virtual customization platform, giving property owners the flexibility to update the look and feel of the guest experience on the fly. Furthermore, Property Management System integration adds the final touches, tailoring the information on screen to each guest, as well as the property.

The introduction of EVOLVE M1 marks a pivotal moment for DISH Business as it continues to drive innovation and elevate the quality of entertainment solutions for commercial properties. Custom application allows hotels to make adjustments and improvements to the system through over-the-air updates, giving quick access for changes in future needs and market development. The EVOLVE M1 will set a new standard in the industry, underscoring DISH Business' commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to its partners and customers.

About DISH Business:

DISH Business, an organization within DISH Network Corporation, provides television and internet solutions to commercial properties, including hotels, restaurants, bars, multifamily communities, office and retail lobbies, senior living communities and in-flight entertainment. DISH Business revolutionized commercial entertainment solutions with the award-winning SMARTBOX® and SMARTBOX 2®, video distribution platforms that deliver content across properties of all sizes. Powered by SMARTBOX technology, the EVOLVE® set-back box integrates streaming apps with live linear DISH programming, transforming hotel in-room entertainment. OnStream® is DISH Business' newest customizable hospitality solution that delivers content to screens, powering the hotelier and customer experience. Visit dish.com/business.

