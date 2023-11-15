DICK'S SPORTING GOODS ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE, BLACK FRIDAY DEALS AND HOURS

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) today announced the release of its online 2023 holiday gift guide, which features top brands including Nike, Jordan, adidas, The North Face, On, Hoka, Peloton, Callaway, YETI and Stanley, as well as brands only available at DICK'S including CALIA and VRST. The gift guide is available on DICKS.com and will feature updated deals throughout the holiday season, along with gifts under $50 and stocking stuffers.

With DICK'S Black Friday week deals (Nov. 19 – Nov. 25), customers will find something for everyone. Special offers include:

Valid Sunday – Saturday (11/19-11/25)

Up to 25% Off Select Apparel & Footwear on Nike, adidas, Brooks and Under Armour

Up to $30 Off Select The North Face Fleece and Hoodies

$350 Off Peloton Bike

50% Off Select NCAA Hoodies, Quarter Zips and Polos

Up to $200 Off Select Golf Clubs

Up to 60% Off Select Basketball Hoops

Valid Thursday – Saturday (11/23-11/25)

25% Off Select Nike Apparel and Footwear

25% Off Select SOREL

25% Off Entire Stock of Hydro Flask

Up to 50% Off Select Prince Table Tennis Tables

With DICK'S Best Price Guarantee, customers can get the products they want at an unbeatable price. If a customer provides proof that the same gift is available at another retailer for a lower price, DICK'S will match that price at the register.

This holiday season, DICK'S has offerings to ensure everyone receives the perfect gift, including:

Footwear from top brands like On, Hoka, SOREL, New Balance, and Nike.

The Peloton Bike and select accessories are now available for purchase online and in-store at nearly all DICK'S locations. The Peloton Bike+, Tread and Guide are available online and at select DICK'S locations with deals offered throughout the holiday season.

The latest performance wear and fashions for women, men and children from brands exclusively sold at DICK'S – including CALIA, VRST and DSG.

Outerwear products and accessories from top brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Carhartt, Obermeyer and Burton to help consumers stay warm and enjoy the outdoors this season.

Stanley tumblers, coolers and more, available in the most in-demand colors and sizes.

More ways to save on apparel and footwear from the biggest brands with more than 50 Going, Going, Gone! and DICK'S Warehouse Sale store locations across the country. New markdowns are added weekly, and customers can accrue loyalty points and use their ScoreCard for rewards and maximum savings.

Additionally, DICK'S offers convenient ways to shop in-store, at curbside, online on DICKS.com or through the DICK'S mobile app, with services including:

One-Hour Pick-up: DICK'S offers customers the option to purchase thousands of products online and pick-up their order curbside or in-store, with most orders being ready in just one-hour.

Ship to Home : If an item is not available in-store, associates can place an order for a customer and have it shipped directly to their home.

Same-Day Delivery with Instacart and DoorDash : In many markets, customers can take advantage of same-day delivery by using the Instacart and DoorDash apps or websites. : In many markets, customers can take advantage of same-day delivery by using the Instacart and DoorDash apps or websites.

Free Shipping on orders of $49 or more for ScoreCard members.

All DICK'S locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow teammates to spend time with their families. Stores will open on Black Friday at 6:00 a.m. and close at 10:00 p.m. Most DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, House of Sport, Public Lands, Going, Going, Gone! and Warehouse Sale store locations will offer extended shopping hours throughout the holiday season. Please check with local stores for more details.

To start shopping and save early, visit DICKS.com.

