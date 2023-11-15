TAIPEI, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the rapidly evolving landscape of AI applications, not only has generative AI become a popular method for content creation, but edge AI has turned into the main force in driving transformation across industries by addressing critical pain points. Envisioning a promising future for edge AI, Aetina, a global leader in Edge AI solutions, is partnering with Innodisk and NVIDIA to unveil the accomplishments of its Smart Factory Solution, which uses NVIDIA Metropolis for Factories workflows. With this solution, Aetina plans to explore exciting opportunities and shape the future of edge AI applications in diverse vertical markets through its integrated solutions.

Aetina Collaborates with Innodisk and NVIDIA to Drive AI to the Industrial Edge (PRNewswire)

By 2029, the global edge AI market is projected to surpass 107 billion USD. Since its establishment in 2012, Aetina has been dedicated to using GPU-accelerated computing at the edge, and it has since become an NVIDIA Jetson Ecosystem elite member within the NVIDIA Partner Network. In 2013, Aetina joined the Innodisk Group, strengthening its corporate foundation with the group's resources. Innodisk is deploying NVIDIA Metropolis to automate optical inspection processes on its production lines, saving cost and improving production efficiency.

Randy Chien, Chairman of Aetina and Innodisk, remarked, "Aetina stands at the forefront of Innodisk Group's AI initiatives. With the backing of Innodisk's extensive resources and collective experiences from thousands of global clients, Aetina is committed to implementing intelligence at the edge for real-world scenarios."

To build a robust ecosystem, Aetina introduces the Pro-AI Service, offering its customers a comprehensive solution that seamlessly integrates AI hardware, software, various platforms, and structures. Features Customization, Cognition, Connection, and Collaboration, the Pro-AI service has helped Aetina double its business performance and accumulated over 600 AI application cases in recent years. Moreover, Aetina has expanded its branches in the Americas, Asia, and Europe to provide optimized customer service.

Joe Lo, General Manager of Aetina, emphasizes the company's unwavering commitment to AI applications and ultimate integration."Considering that AI applications often involve complex architectures and a wide range of hardware, software, and services, Aetina not only leverages group synergies but strengthens the ecosystem with our partners to develop solutions for diverse AI application scenarios, such as in manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, and more."

Looking ahead, Aetina will continuously leverage the latest technologies and a global perspective in collaboration with NVIDIA and Innodisk to strengthen its leading presence in the edge AI market.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aetina Corporation