Reserva del Mamut 1985, the most exclusive Torres Brandy

This is a very limited edition, numbered and finished by hand, that comes from Parellada grapes and has aged for more than 30 years in French Oak

SAN DIEGO and BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Reserva del Mamut is a jewel of the mastery of distillation and time". This is how Miguel Torres Maczassek, fifth generation of Familia Torres, defined the most exclusive brandy the winery has produced since it began distilling wines in 1928. Reserva del Mamut is a brandy for collectors, with a production limited to just 999 bottles, crafted and numbered by hand, with gold finishes.

(PRNewswire)

This exclusive brandy, endowed with character and elegance, is the legacy of the Torres Family's nearly 100 years of expertise in producing distilled spirits, which began with Juan Torres Casals, second generation. It is an expression of the tenacious pursuit of perfection. Its uniqueness lies in the long aging for over 30 years in French Limousin Oak, as well as in the production based on a selection of the best Parellada distillates –a typical variety of the Penedès region that is characterized by its finesse–, from a single vintage of 1985. It has been handcrafted through a delicate process of double distillation in copper stills, which captures the essence of the grape.

Reserva del Mamut is the master work of Matias Llobet, who was master distiller for almost 40 years and for whom the secrets of a good brandy are the raw material and time. "There will also be little nuances that will make up its personality, but the foundations are the grapes and time. What brandy needs is lots of care and dedication to achieve excellence", said Llobet.

In 1985, the same year Llobet joined the Torres winery, a small reserve of the best Parellada brandies of that year was set aside, only three barrels, which were stored in the aging cellar of Vilafranca del Penedès, a place known as "El Mamut" ("the mammoth") for its age and size. For the next 30 years, Matias Llobet observed, cared for, and tasted these reserves to see how they would evolve over time.

"As the years go by, a special relationship forms between the master distiller and the distillate; a dialog and connection are created that is difficult to explain. This is the most exciting moment in my career: launching this small reserve of the first brandy I made and to which I've dedicated my entire life as master distiller, so that other people can enjoy it", said Matias Llobet.

With a beautiful amber color, Reserva del Mamut has an intense, outstandingly rich aroma that encourages careful savoring to appreciate its full breadth before moving on to tasting. The palate features aromatic, mellow notes enriched by the long aging, in addition to elegant floral notes and smooth touches of infusion and spices. It is an unctuous, grandiose brandy, with an impressive persistence and balance on the palate.

The exclusivity of this brandy is also conveyed through its sophisticated presentation: a handmade glass bottle, with gold details and a Limousin oak stopper. Each of the 999 bottles is numbered by hand by the master distiller. The luxurious case, also made of oak, contains a book revealing the secrets behind the production of this collector's brandy.

About Juan Torres Master Distillers

Juan Torres Master Distillers is the spirits division of Familia Torres. Its origins date back to 1928 when Juan Torres Casals of the family's second generation began making aged brandies matured in oak casks; smooth and aromatic spirits distilled from a selection of the finest white Penedès (Barcelona) wines. With more than 90 years to its name, Juan Torres Master Distillers continues to perfect the art of distillation to this day – a constant pursuit of excellence that finds reflection in each one of its twelve exquisitely crafted spirits, including brandy, pisco, orange liqueur and vermouth produced under the brands Torres Brandy, El Gobernador, Magdala and Casals. These elegant, personality-driven spirits find their perfect match in the world of mixology, where they live up to the expectations of a new consumer who pursues uniqueness and quality to enjoy in good company.

For more information, visit https://us.torresbrandy.com or on social @torresbrandyofficialus

Contact: Ashley Ulrich, ashleyulrich@infiniumspirits.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infinium Spirits and Juan Torres Master Distillers