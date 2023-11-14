LHH LAUNCHES LHH CAREER CANVAS, AN INDUSTRY-LEADING CAREER TRANSITION SOLUTION POWERED BY GENERATIVE AI AND HUMAN INSIGHT

LHH Career Canvas is the first innovative tool launched as part of the LHH Career Studio experience designed to support people going through a career change in today's rapidly shifting labor market

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LHH, a leading integrated talent solutions provider and global business unit of the Adecco Group, announced today the launch of LHH Career Canvas , the next-generation digital solution designed to help people successfully navigate career shifts, whether by choice or post-downsizing.

Over the next five years, it is projected that the largest global employers will generate 69 million new jobs , while also phasing out 83 million current ones, encouraging many individuals to explore different industries or functions as the landscape of available roles becomes increasingly uncertain.

Venturing into a new profession is particularly daunting for job seekers after being laid off, as the career transition journey can be laden with stress and anxiety, making it difficult to take the steps needed to progress professionally. To address this challenge, LHH has designed a dedicated space for career reinvention, LHH Career Studio, that leverages the combined power of human career guidance and generative AI.

The LHH Career Studio includes the new digital tool, LHH Career Canvas, designed to help candidates determine what comes next in their careers based on personal preferences and the supply and demand of specific roles. The tool functions in three straightforward steps. It starts with a short questionnaire and automated CV parsing, then looks at professional experiences, and finally considers passions, hobbies, personal deal-breakers, and career aspirations. Every question is designed with purpose and is reflective of LHH's 50 years of world-class, industry-leading career guidance.

"Amid a volatile economy and emerging generative AI technologies changing how organisations recruit, retain and manage their workforce, it is more crucial than ever that job seekers have powerful tools to navigate their career journey," said John Morgan, President of LHH's Career Transition & Mobility and Leadership Development businesses. " Our new data shows that 56% of workers are confident that their current skills are transferable to other industries. LHH Career Canvas can take their skills and experiences into account and give them a roadmap to success, enabling job seekers to thoughtfully pivot their careers."

This effort is consistent with the Adecco Group's overall vision to enable all individuals to maintain their skills currency and employability in the era of GenAI as evidenced by the recently announced collaboration with Microsoft.

By combining generative AI and real-time market data, LHH Career Canvas helps job seekers discover opportunities they might not have otherwise considered. By evaluating skills and experiences, passions, location and earning expectations, the tool identifies high-demand professions that fit with a candidate's profile and requirements.

Going beyond traditional job descriptions, the tool gives job seekers a feel for what it is like to work in these fields using feedback from others in the profession. Candidates can access an in-depth exploration of suggested roles and engage in interactive dialogue with the tool's AI Chat, uncovering real life experiences and potential employers. Candidates can now use LHH Career Canvas, as part of a broader set of resources in the LHH Career Studio, to transition more easily into their next career opportunity.

For more information about LHH's Career Canvas and other upcoming products visit https://www.lhh.com/us/en/ .

About LHH

LHH is an integrated talent solutions provider helping people, teams, and organizations prepare for what's next in the future of work. Through Career Transition & Mobility, Leadership Development, and Recruitment Solutions, our end-to-end offerings allow us to work across the entire talent journey to help future-proof organizations and careers all over the world.

With over 8,000 colleagues and coaches spanning 60 countries worldwide, LHH combines global infrastructure with industry-leading technology and local expertise to help more than 15,000 organizations and nearly 500,000 candidates each year.

LHH is a global business unit of The Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

For media inquiries, contact LHH@berlinrosen.com

View original content:

SOURCE LHH