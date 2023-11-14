KBR Signs MoU with ISU Chemical for Commercial Ammonia Cracking Unit Showcasing H2ACT Technology

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea-based ISU Chemical for a commercial ammonia cracking project to be based in Ulsan, Republic of Korea. The project will employ KBR's innovative technology, H2ACT℠, which has rapidly emerged as the industry's leading ammonia cracking technology.

Under the terms of the MoU, KBR will provide licensing, proprietary engineering design, proprietary equipment, and catalyst for the planned 10 MTPD hydrogen production unit, with operations scheduled to commence in the first half of 2026.

"We are pleased to extend our collaboration with ISU Chemical to include this important project. This paves the way for the wider adoption of ammonia cracking for the production of hydrogen in support of the transition to a hydrogen economy," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "KBR is continuing to lead energy transition projects globally, and along with ISU, we look forward to demonstrating the value of clean ammonia and hydrogen towards achieving our net zero targets."

KBR is a world leader in ammonia technology. Since 1943, KBR has licensed and designed more than 250 ammonia plants across the globe.

