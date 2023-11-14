Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine Welcomes New Board Member

Renowned former Hewlett Packard executive Ramón Baez brings expansive IT and D&I know-how to governing body of medical school

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine (KPSOM) announces the appointment of Ramón Baez to the school's Board of Directors.

Ramón Baez joins Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine Board of Directors. (PRNewswire)

Prior to his retirement in October 2016, Baez served as senior vice president of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), where he advised on the development and implementation of emerging digital technology decisions related to operations, products and business models. He served as the chair of HPE's Global Diversity & Inclusion Board, a strategic governing body focused on advancing global diversity and inclusion at the organization. In addition, Baez served as senior vice president and global chief information officer for the Hewlett-Packard Company.

Baez's vast career expands beyond information technology and includes experience with varied global Fortune 100 companies within the aerospace, defense, manufacturing and packaged goods industries. He has also worked closely with products and services for the scientific community. Baez began his career at Northrop Grumman with a 25-year tenure that led to his final role there as chief information officer of the company's electronic systems sensor sector.

"We are thrilled that Ramón Baez has joined our board and look forward to the wealth of knowledge and expertise he will bring," said Mark Schuster, MD, PhD, KPSOM Founding Dean and CEO. "His deep experience as a technology executive within a broad array of organizations will be an enormous asset to our board, and by extension, our students, faculty and staff."

Baez expressed zeal for his new role, stating, "I am excited to join the board of the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine and hope my business experience and enthusiasm for furthering the mission, vision and values of the school will benefit the overall school community and the future physicians we play a part in shaping. I hope to share my broad experience and lend support in developing strategic guidance for the school while helping KPSOM fulfill its unique mission."

Since April 2016, Baez has served on the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and Hospitals boards of directors. He chairs the Community Health Committee and is a member of the Governance, Accountability, and Nominating Committee.

"Ramón's board service and passion for strengthening diversity and inclusion in business and society fit perfectly with our school's aim to achieve health equity for all and to provide a world-class education for our students," said KPSOM Board Chair Holly Humphrey, MD. "He has provided strong support for our school from its founding given his service on the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and Hospitals boards and we now look forward to the inspiration and perspective he will bring to our board."

About Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine

The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine is devoted first and foremost to offering an outstanding, forward-thinking medical education. Its curriculum is built on the three pillars of Biomedical Science, Clinical Science, and Health Systems Science. Students think broadly about the ways care can be more effective for everyone and learn how to advocate for better health in homes, schools, workplaces, neighborhoods, and society. The school incorporates many of the most innovative and effective educational practices available today and gives students the opportunity to learn from the physicians and care teams in Kaiser Permanente's integrated healthcare system. The school's future physicians learn the knowledge and skills essential to the highest quality patient care and to the transformation of the nation's healthcare so that all people thrive. Learn more at http://medschool.kp.org/ .

Contact

Ashanntí Hill Mims

Ashannti.k.hill@kp.org

626-826-7374

Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine logo (PRNewsfoto/Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine