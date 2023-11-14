The Home Depot Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results; Narrows Fiscal 2023 Guidance

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $37.7 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, a decrease of 3.0% from the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Comparable sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased 3.1%, and comparable sales in the U.S. decreased 3.5%.

Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $3.8 billion, or $3.81 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $4.3 billion, or $4.24 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2022.

"Our quarterly performance was in line with our expectations," said Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO. "Similar to the second quarter, we saw continued customer engagement with smaller projects, and experienced pressure in certain big-ticket, discretionary categories. We remain very excited about our strategic initiatives and are committed to investing in the business to deliver the best interconnected shopping experience, capture wallet share with the Pro, and grow our store footprint. In addition, our associates did an outstanding job delivering value and service for our customers throughout the quarter and I would like to thank them for their dedication and hard work."

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

The company narrowed its prior fiscal 2023 guidance range:

Sales and comparable sales to decline between 3% and 4% compared to fiscal 2022

Operating margin rate to be between 14.2% and 14.1%

Tax rate of approximately 24.5%

Interest expense of approximately $1.8 billion

Diluted earnings-per-share-percent-decline between 9% and 11% compared to fiscal 2022

The Home Depot will conduct a conference call today at 9 a.m. ET to discuss information included in this news release and related matters. The conference call will be available in its entirety through a webcast and replay at ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations.

At the end of the third quarter, the company operated a total of 2,333 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs approximately 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the demand for our products and services; net sales growth; comparable sales; the effects of competition; our brand and reputation; implementation of store, interconnected retail, supply chain and technology initiatives; inventory and in-stock positions; the state of the economy; the state of the housing and home improvement markets; the state of the credit markets, including mortgages, home equity loans, and consumer credit; the impact of tariffs; issues related to the payment methods we accept; demand for credit offerings; management of relationships with our associates, potential associates, suppliers and service providers; cost and availability of labor; costs of fuel and other energy sources; international trade disputes, natural disasters, climate change, public health issues, cybersecurity events, military conflicts or acts of war, supply chain disruptions, and other business interruptions that could compromise data privacy or disrupt operation of our stores, distribution centers and other facilities, our ability to operate or access communications, financial or banking systems, or supply or delivery of, or demand for, our products or services; our ability to address expectations regarding environmental, social and governance matters and meet related goals; continuation or suspension of share repurchases; net earnings performance; earnings per share; future dividends; capital allocation and expenditures; liquidity; return on invested capital; expense leverage; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation, including compliance with related settlements; the challenges of international operations; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges; the effect of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; store openings and closures; guidance for fiscal 2023 and beyond; financial outlook; and the impact of acquired companies on our organization and the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended January 29, 2023 and also as may be described from time to time in future reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended



in millions, except per share data October 29,

2023

October 30,

2022

% Change

October 29,

2023

October 30,

2022

% Change Net sales $ 37,710

$ 38,872

(3.0) %

$ 117,883

$ 121,572

(3.0) % Cost of sales 24,972

25,648

(2.6)

78,431

80,720

(2.8) Gross profit 12,738

13,224

(3.7)

39,452

40,852

(3.4) Operating expenses:





















Selling, general and administrative 6,649

6,468

2.8

19,919

19,735

0.9 Depreciation and amortization 683

608

12.3

1,987

1,830

8.6 Total operating expenses 7,332

7,076

3.6

21,906

21,565

1.6 Operating income 5,406

6,148

(12.1)

17,546

19,287

(9.0) Interest and other (income) expense:





















Interest income and other, net (49)

(7)

N/M

(123)

(12)

N/M Interest expense 487

413

17.9

1,430

1,166

22.6 Interest and other, net 438

406

7.9

1,307

1,154

13.3 Earnings before provision for income taxes 4,968

5,742

(13.5)

16,239

18,133

(10.4) Provision for income taxes 1,158

1,403

(17.5)

3,897

4,390

(11.2) Net earnings $ 3,810

$ 4,339

(12.2) %

$ 12,342

$ 13,743

(10.2) %























Basic weighted average common shares 996

1,020

(2.4) %

1,002

1,024

(2.1) % Basic earnings per share $ 3.83

$ 4.25

(9.9)

$ 12.32

$ 13.42

(8.2)























Diluted weighted average common shares 999

1,023

(2.3) %

1,005

1,028

(2.2) % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.81

$ 4.24

(10.1)

$ 12.28

$ 13.37

(8.2)

























Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended



Selected Sales Data (1) October 29,

2023

October 30,

2022

% Change

October 29,

2023

October 30,

2022

% Change Customer transactions (in millions) 399.8

409.8

(2.4) %

1,249.8

1,287.9

(3.0) % Average ticket $ 89.36

$ 89.67

(0.3)

$ 90.42

$ 90.45

— Sales per retail square foot $ 595.71

$ 618.50

(3.7)

$ 623.17

$ 646.81

(3.7)

















(1) Selected Sales Data does not include results for HD Supply.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

in millions October 29,

2023

October 30,

2022

January 29,

2023 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,058

$ 2,462

$ 2,757 Receivables, net 3,932

3,732

3,317 Merchandise inventories 22,805

25,719

24,886 Other current assets 1,887

1,768

1,511 Total current assets 30,682

33,681

32,471 Net property and equipment 25,735

25,240

25,631 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,071

6,523

6,941 Goodwill 7,937

7,434

7,444 Other assets 4,152

3,988

3,958 Total assets $ 75,577

$ 76,866

$ 76,445











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 11,478

$ 12,402

$ 11,443 Accrued salaries and related expenses 2,034

1,934

1,991 Current installments of long-term debt 1,362

1,224

1,231 Current operating lease liabilities 1,026

942

945 Other current liabilities 7,672

7,778

7,500 Total current liabilities 23,572

24,280

23,110 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 40,567

41,740

41,962 Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,300

5,807

6,226 Other long-term liabilities 3,708

3,741

3,585 Total liabilities 74,147

75,568

74,883 Total stockholders' equity 1,430

1,298

1,562 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 75,577

$ 76,866

$ 76,445

THE HOME DEPOT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended in millions October 29,

2023

October 30,

2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net earnings $ 12,342

$ 13,743 Reconciliation of net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 2,415

2,216 Stock-based compensation expense 300

286 Changes in working capital 1,391

(6,579) Changes in deferred income taxes (310)

129 Other operating activities 301

226 Net cash provided by operating activities 16,439

10,021







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (2,368)

(2,216) Payments for businesses acquired, net (795)

— Other investing activities 15

(29) Net cash used in investing activities (3,148)

(2,245)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repayments of short-term debt, net —

(1,035) Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discounts —

6,942 Repayments of long-term debt (1,200)

(2,423) Repurchases of common stock (6,465)

(5,136) Proceeds from sales of common stock 192

146 Cash dividends (6,304)

(5,856) Other financing activities (146)

(185) Net cash used in financing activities (13,923)

(7,547) Change in cash and cash equivalents (632)

229 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (67)

(110) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,757

2,343 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,058

$ 2,462

SOURCE The Home Depot