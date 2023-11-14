DocuSign Launches WhatsApp Integration to Accelerate Business Around the Globe

Agreements delivered via WhatsApp are signed nearly 7x faster than those sent via email

Integration further demonstrates DocuSign's commitment to international expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), the global leader in e-signature and intelligent agreements, today announced the launch of WhatsApp Delivery, allowing users to close deals faster by using the world's most popular messaging platform. The latest expansion in allowing customers to seamlessly reach signers through their preferred communication platforms, the DocuSign eSignature integration of WhatsApp sends users real-time notifications that link directly to agreements and enable quick, secure signing.

WhatsApp delivery for DocuSign eSignature plays a pivotal role in DocuSign's mission to simplify the agreement process.

Consumers worldwide increasingly rely on their mobile devices for both personal and business communication. As consumer habits shift, speed and convenience is more important than ever before. Businesses must invest in modern, flexible solutions that expedite transactions and give signers choice in how they want to receive information and sign contracts.

"WhatsApp delivery for eSignature plays a pivotal role in DocuSign's mission to simplify the agreement process and truly enable our users to meet signers where they are, at virtually any time," said Mangesh Bhandarkar, GVP of Product Management at DocuSign. "In an era of evolving consumer preferences, DocuSign is the only provider that offers customers a true set of mobile multi-channel delivery mechanisms—whether SMS, email or messaging platforms like WhatsApp— demonstrating our commitment to create a frictionless, end-to end agreement experience that is tailored to the individual."

"At Meta, we envision a world where everyone can get business done right from their favorite messaging app. Bringing together the reliability and security of WhatsApp and the simplicity of eSignatures from DocuSign is an exciting extension of that vision," said Nikila Srinivasan, VP of Business Messaging at Meta. "We're meeting people where they are – on their phones and in their chats—and helping them to close the deals that matter most. Together with DocuSign, I'm confident that we'll be able to help people around the world get things done… faster, more securely, and better."

Key benefits of WhatsApp Delivery include:

Increased Transaction Speed: Users can deliver real-time notifications to signer's mobile devices with a direct link to complete a document. In comparative analysis, agreements delivered via WhatsApp are signed nearly 7x faster than those sent via email.

Expanded Reach: The addition of WhatsApp broadens the spectrum, ensuring that its more than 2 billion users in more than 180 countries can use DocuSign to connect with nearly any signer using the mobile messaging platform.

Enhanced User Experience: By offering another mobile-friendly method to process agreements, we're giving users more choice and flexibility. Embedding alerts natively into the messaging application makes the signing process more convenient than ever.

Prioritized Privacy: DocuSign protects highly confidential information by encrypting and making every document tamper-evident. WhatsApp's leading privacy features provide additional reliability, ensuring notifications are always delivered securely.

This announcement builds on DocuSign's multi-channel delivery strategy following the introduction of SMS Delivery earlier this year. Many people are inundated with emails, resulting in slower turnaround times and lower response rates. Of all DocuSign eSignature agreements delivered via WhatsApp, more than 50% are completed in 15 minutes or less. Sharing agreements via alternate modalities can dramatically accelerate the speed of transactions, enabling signers to quickly open and electronically sign documents wherever they are.

Availability: WhatsApp Delivery will be sold globally as part of the Multi-Channel Delivery offering. This add-on will be available to eSignature customers in Standard and above.

About DocuSign

DocuSign redefines how the world comes together and agrees, making agreements smarter, easier and more trusted. As part of its industry leading product lineup, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 1 million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use DocuSign products and solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. For more information visit http://www.docusign.com .

