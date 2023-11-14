100 BACHELOR RIDGE AT BEAVER CREEK NOW AVAILABLE TO ELITE ALLIANCE MEMBERS

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Alliance®, the leading provider of luxury vacation exchange services, is excited to announce a new partnership with 100 Bachelor Ridge (formerly A Timbers Resorts location), located slope side at Beaver Creek Resort in the heart of the Colorado Rockies.

This collaboration will provide Elite Alliance members access to a magnificent property at one of North America's top ski resorts. 100 Bachelor Ridge is known for its exceptional blend of alpine elegance and rustic charm, offering an unforgettable experience in a pristine alpine setting.

"We are delighted to welcome 100 Bachelor Ridge to our growing family of luxury vacation options," said Rob Goodyear, President of Elite Alliance. "This partnership further enhances the value we provide to our members by giving them access to a truly iconic exchange destination that offers exceptional skiing, outdoor activities, and world-class amenities."

100 Bachelor Ridge features newly renovated luxurious 2- and 3- bedroom residences with breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, direct access to ski slopes, complimentary daily lift tickets to Beaver Creek Mountain and access to two top-100 golf courses at Red Sky Golf Club. Its strategic location is convenient to the full range of amenities at the Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch hotel, accessible via an underground walkway or only a few steps outside. Whether Elite Alliance Exchange guests seek adventure on the slopes, relaxation in the spa, or simply want to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the Rockies, 100 Bachelor Ridge offers an array of experiences to suit every preference.

"Partnering with Elite Alliance aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering extraordinary ownership experiences and benefits," said Levi Horm, General Manager at 100 Bachelor Ridge. "And we look forward to welcoming Elite Alliance members and sharing the beauty of our resort with them."

About 100 Bachelor Ridge

100 Bachelor Ridge is a luxurious private residence club conveniently located next to the Bachelor Gulch Express lift at Beaver Creek Ski Resort. The Club comprises 54 finely appointed 2- and 3-bedroom residences, gathering rooms, game and childrens room, and a fitness center. It's a vibrant slope side playground that provide direct access to some of the best skiing in the country.

About Elite Alliance

Elite Alliance is the leader in exchange services for owners of prestigious residence clubs and professionally managed luxury vacation homes. The simple exchange process transforms real estate ownership into a key that unlocks the door to seamless travel adventures - ski trips, golf getaways, beach escapes, and much more - at a growing array of coveted destinations worldwide. Properties in the Elite Alliance portfolio meet premium standards of quality, service, location and amenities. Elite Alliance members experience the luxury, convenience and personal attention they have come to expect, whenever and wherever they go on an Elite Alliance vacation. www.EliteAlliance.com

For more information, please contact Rob Goodyear at rgoodyear@elitealliance.com

