Yili Joins China International Import Expo for Six Consecutive Years

SHANGHAI, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 5, the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) opens in Shanghai. As an "old friend" of the CIIE, Yili was once again invited to participate in the opening ceremony and its flagship forum. Yili showcased its high-quality products from its subsidiary Oceania Dairy at the CIIE, demonstrating China's Dairy Industry's Openness and Development.

Yili enriched its product portfolio at the event this year, introducing more products such as Satine pure milk sourced from dairy farms at 45 degrees South in New Zealand; Jinlingguan RuiHu milk powder, a product of Yili's 21-year breast milk investigation; and Westgold butter, a gold medalist at the New Zealand Champions of Cheese Awards. On the first day of the event, Yili's booth, which was constructed completely from carbon negative materials, attracted a lot of visitors, who wanted to try out its healthy and nutritious dairy products. The booth had a package recycling machine; once the audience finished drinking the milk, they could put the empty carton into the "recycling port" and get a carton of Satine New Zealand Whole Milk from the milk outlet below.

Oceania Dairy, a subsidiary of Yili that participated in this exhibition, is the world's largest integrated dairy base in New Zealand. This base engages in multiple fields such as research, production, processing, and packaging and other activities. Over the years, Yili has expanded its presence in in countries such as New Zealand, Thailand, and Indonesia, sourced milk from the Netherlands, Denmark and other countries, and partnered up with top global suppliers such as Tetra Pak, Cargill, and Roquette for technical cooperation as well as universities and research institutions.

Yili has a world-leading innovation system that covers the whole value chain in terms of technological innovation. It has made many technological advances that enhance the chain's resilience. For example, Yili is the first dairy producer to increase the lactoferrin retention rate in room-temperature milk from 10% to more than 90%.

In terms of digitalization, Yili has integrated digital upgrading into the entire industry chain, and built smart pastures, intelligent factories, and digitalized consumer operations across domains, scenarios, and life cycles, to continually enhance the quality and efficiency of the industry chain development.

Recently, Yili released its FY2023 Q3 results, and its total operating income for the first three quarters was close to the "100 billion" mark, reaching 97.404 billion yuan.

As Yili grows fast, it uses its strengths as a leading enterprise to enable and lead the entire industry chain to benefit from development opportunities. On the one hand, Yili has pooled global resources to build modern dairy industry clusters in Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Gansu, Heilongjiang and other areas, empowering local industrial development. The Yili Modern Intelligent Health Valley is a typical representative of global cooperation. On the other hand, Yili has actively pursued its overseas presence and engaged in win-win cooperation with local companies. For example, Yili's Indonesia Dairy Production Base employs more than 97% local staff, and has also formed cooperative relationships with over 100 quality suppliers in Indonesia. Currently, Yili operates 81 production bases across the globe, and sells its products to more than 60 countries and regions, enhancing its operating performance and sustained growth.

Yili has been a part of the CIIE for six consecutive years since its inception. As the leader of China's dairy industry, the company has contributed to the growth of the CIIE. The CIIE has also helped Yili increase its overseas market share, establish relationships with partners and customers, and improve its supply chain.

