Kroger's Freshgiving Prices are Even Low, Low, Lower than Last Year's

Retailer cooks up a holiday meal at less than $5 per person

CINCINNATI, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared its zero-compromise Freshgiving meal offering customers a holiday basket that includes all the staples for less than $5 per person—even more affordable than the retailer's turkey day bundle last year. Complete with pumpkin pie, turkey at the center of the plate and plenty of fresh sides, this feast is sure to please.

Kroger's Freshgiving basket feeds ten people at less than $5 per person. (PRNewswire)

"No matter how families gather, Kroger's Thanksgiving is Fresh for Everyone," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's Chairman and CEO. "We are especially thankful for our incredible associates and truly grateful for our customers and the communities we serve who trust us to feed their families and allow Kroger to be part of their special celebrations. This year, we are bringing more to the table for less, with a holiday basket that gives thanks no matter what your traditions are. Food connects us all."

This season, Kroger is once again offering customers an affordable meal with zero-compromise on value, convenience or quality. Shop these delectable holiday favorites that will feed ten people all under $5 per person:

Customers can also look forward to more savings, including multiple weekly digital deals, Kroger's 5x event beginning November 15 that allows digital coupons to be redeemed up to five times, 4X fuel points Fridays and 4X fuel points on gift card purchases (limited time only).

Thanksgiving hosts and chefs looking for holiday inspiration can find recipes, appetizer ideas, turkey tips and more at Kroger's blog, The Fresh Lane.

For families who want to spend less time in the kitchen and more time around the table, Home Chef offers heat-and-eat Thanksgiving meals and sides at Kroger Family of Companies stores nationwide. The simple, stress-free proteins and sides can be bundled for more savings, including a boneless turkey and five sides serving six people, starting at $65. Customers can choose from sides such as old-fashioned bread stuffing, sweet potato souffle, turkey gravy, creamy scalloped potatoes and more. Customers can plan ahead and order here.

Customers can shop their Thanksgiving favorites and more at Kroger's Thanksgiving shop, in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Price per person is inclusive of store coupons and discounts. Pricing may vary by geography.

Media assets available for download here.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Kroger Co.