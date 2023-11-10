Goley Insulation Celebrates 50 Years as Trusted St. Louis-area Contractor

Family-owned insulation installation experts celebrate a half-century of service to St. Louis and surrounding communities while keeping an eye toward continued growth

DUPO, Ill., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goley Insulation, a family-owned business specializing in residential and commercial insulation solutions, today proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary. Founded in Dupo, Illinois in 1973, Goley Insulation is literally embedded in the walls of the communities they serve–homes and office buildings to stadiums and entertainment venues. Today, the business is as strong and influential as ever, ready to take on the next 50 years.

Goley Insulation (PRNewswire)

"It's strange to think that it has been 50 years already," said Dewayne Goley, second-generation owner of Goley Insulation and the son of its founders Gene and Lillian. "It feels like it was just yesterday that I was watching my parents start this business. From the people who have dedicated so much to helping us grow, to the partners we've had the chance to work with, and all the amazing projects along the way, the last 50 years have been better than we could have hoped for. It's amazing to see how far we've come, and I couldn't be more proud."

Among the countless projects now housing Goley's innovative insulation — be it fiberglass, cellulose, mineral wool, or spray foam — are St. Louis landmarks like the St. Louis CITYPARK Stadium and the Missouri Botanical Garden. But to the Goley family and the people they employ, every project holds the same importance whether it's a well-known stadium or a residential home.

"Insulation is something you hardly think about except when it's being installed, but the value it provides in energy efficiency, comfort, sound protection, cost-effectiveness — those things you do notice," said Joseph Goley, manager and the third generation of the Goley family to call the business home. "I look back at the projects that keep people's homes and offices safe; that's the real pride I take in this job. I remember visiting job sites with my dad, carrying around the clipboard that my grandfather and my father used, and getting to see all the things we've helped to build. I really believe these last 50 years are only the first chapters of our story."

Over the last half-century, the insulation and construction industry has experienced plenty of change. Processes and technologies are more complex, the adaptability and variety of products have increased, and efficiencies have gained greater priority. There have been supply chain challenges, price increases, labor shortages, and economic ups and downs, yet Goley Insulation continues to thrive, making its mark in St. Louis, the Midwest, and increasingly across the country.

During the mid-90s and amid growing industry consolidation, Dewayne and other independent insulation contractors came together to found the National Insulation Contractors' Exchange (NICE). Now grown to include 75 of the best insulators in the country, NICE is another lasting legacy that Goley Insulation looks at proudly — a symbol of what small businesses and family-owned businesses can accomplish when they work together.

As 2023 comes to an end and the next 50 years begin, the Goley family remains most proud of the intangible "wow" factors the business brings to everything it does — timeliness, service, and expertise. Just like its products, Goley Insulation is steadfast, consistently aiming to get the job done right the first time, every time.

"I don't think businesses last 50 years simply by lucking into it," said Joseph. "I think the key has been hard work, preparing for the tough times even when things are going great, and investing in people and leadership that will successfully guide us into the next decade. Even in the face of adversity, our employees remain hardworking and agile, and have played a part in improving the everyday lives of our customers – and that is why 50 years is worth celebrating."

The business was recognized in October 2023 by the St. Louis Business Journal as a winner of its 2023 Family Business Awards. For more information on Goley Insulation, its products, performance, and people, visit goleyinc.com.

Contact

Brett Gerrish

bgerrish@2718marketing.com

(517) 899-7795

About Goley Insulation

Goley Insulation, a family-owned business founded in 1973, is a leading contractor specializing in commercial and residential insulation installation solutions. The Dupo, Illinois-based business utilizes fiberglass, cellulose, mineral wool and spray foam insulation, as well as air sealing and energy testing technology, to deliver energy efficiency, cost savings, and comfort to its variety of family, office, and community customers. Goley Insulation is a proud member of the Insulation Contractors Association of America (ICAA), Home Builders Association (HBA) and U.S. Green Building Council, as well as a founding member of the National Insulation Contractors' Exchange (NICE). More information about Goley Insulation is available at goleyinc.com.

Goley Insulation (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Goley Insulation