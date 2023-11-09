Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at November 2023 Investor Conferences

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA ) today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in November 2023:

The Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Jefferies 2023 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 16, 2023. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The corporate presentations given at the Stifel and Jefferies conferences may be accessed live on Vanda's corporate website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should click on the Investors tab and follow the links under Recent Events. Investors are advised to go to the conference websites at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. Links to the archived conferences will be available on Vanda's website for a period of approximately 30 days.

