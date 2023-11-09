UNDERDOG'S RAGS-TO-RICHES STORY SHEDS LIGHT ON ANIMAL ADOPTION

– Wahl's twelfth annual Dirty Dogs Contest reveals amazing shelter dog makeovers while supporting rescues –

(See video of winning dogs)

STERLING, Ill., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cookie arrived at a shelter in Wichita, KS, as a stray with severe mats on his ears, legs, and chest. With the help of an expert dog groomer, they removed around two pounds of fur, revealing his true beauty. Cookie was quickly adopted and is now thriving in his forever home and living his best life. Cookie's dramatic transformation not only got him a new "leash" on life, but the title of America's Top Shelter Dog Makeover in the 12th annual Dirty Dogs Contest. The effort from pet industry leaders Wahl and Greater Good Charities demonstrates the power grooming can have on pet adoption and awards the top three dog makeovers with grant money for their local shelter.

About the Dirty Dogs Contest

Millions of dogs enter shelters each year, and the vast majority of them are dirty and matted. Unfortunately, less than half of these dogs are getting the grooming they need. For the past twelve years, it has been Wahl's mission to draw attention to this problem with their annual Dirty Dogs Contest.

Each year, Wahl donates pet grooming supplies to shelters nationwide, aiding in the transformation of dogs and preparing them for adoption. In turn, the shelters post hundreds of amazing transformation photos into the Dirty Dogs Contest gallery. Ten of the most dramatic makeovers from the gallery were selected to participate in the contest, and public votes determined the top three winners.

Kansas Humane Society in Wichita, KS, the rescue organization that saved Cookie, will receive a $10,000 grant to further support their efforts. In addition, NYC Second Chance Rescue in Whitestone, NY, the rescue that submitted second place winner Madeline, will receive a $3,000 grant, and third place dog Scar earned $2,000 for Valley Animal Center in Fresno, CA.

"Grooming is incredibly important for getting our animals adopted, as we do our best to make sure every animal is both mentally and physically healthy before sending them off to their forever home," said Jordan Bani-Younes, Director of Communications at Kansas Humane Society. "We've seen a huge influx of animal intakes in 2023, which has also drained our Emergency Medical Fund. This grant means being able to do more emergency surgeries and help those animals that might be harder to care for."

About Wahl Pet Products

Wahl offers a full line of pet grooming solutions that make grooming from home safe, easy, and enjoyable. The line includes hygiene products, clippers, and accessories. Every year, Wahl is also dedicated to giving shelter animals a fresh start by donating pet grooming products to support adoption efforts and shelters devastated by natural disasters. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a Four-Star rating on Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal on GuideStar, has invested more than $650 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube and TikTok .

Wahl Clipper Corporation.

