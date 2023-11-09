Survey Shows Americans Want Less Taylor Swift In Football Coverage

FORT LEE, N.J., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Football fans have had enough of Taylor Swift and her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. According to an October 30th poll of 16,000 random Americans via The American Survey (powered by What If Media Group), the share of Americans who say they want less Swift in their football coverage is an overwhelming 89.3%.

It's not just the men. Data shows only a 1% difference between the sexes' reported Taylor-fatigue — 89.9% for men and 88.9% for women. As for age brackets, respondents in their thirties are the most vocally disdainful, with a disapproval rate topping 92%, while those 24-and-under and 76-and-over are slightly more tolerant of "Traylor" at around 87%. And although Kansans and Missourians remain among the least disillusioned by the Swift inundation, a resounding 85.9% and 83.8% want to see less of her, respectively.

The NFL and its networks may soon realize they flew too close to the sun too quickly. But until Swift no longer represents a conspiracy-theory-worthy market opportunity for the league, football fans may be forced to endure even more red lipstick, luxury suite reactions, and quite possibly a multi-platinum breakup record.

All data reported by The American Survey represents at least 16,000 responses from our 500,000 daily users, giving us a 99% confidence level with a margin of error of +/-1%. We poll efficiently and randomly from our pool of users across the United States. To learn more about this survey or how our surveys can help you, contact: https://whatifmediagroup.com/pr/

What If Media Group is an award-winning performance marketing company based in Fort Lee, New Jersey. What If makes it possible for the world's leading brands to acquire valuable new customers at scale by leveraging the company's first-party, data-driven engagement and re-engagement strategies. To learn more about What If, visit: https://whatifmediagroup.com/

