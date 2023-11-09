Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Private Credit BDC, stated "We are pleased to report strong results in the second quarter in which we generated $0.47 per share of net investment income and increased net asset value. During the quarter we made six new investments resulting in portfolio growth of $23 million at fair value, bringing the total portfolio to $212 million at fair value. On September 27, 2023, we declared our third quarter dividend of $0.46 per share which represents an annualized dividend yield of 12.2%."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS











($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023



Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income

$3.08 $0.47

$8.41 $1.39 Net unrealized gain included in earnings

1.05 0.16

2.81 0.47 Provision for taxes on net unrealized appreciation on investments

(0.05) (0.01)

(0.06) (0.01) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$4.08 $0.62

11.16 1.85 Distributions

(3.19) (0.48)

(8.22) (1.36) Other weighted average share adjustments(1)

— (0.02)

— (0.03) Net asset value

104.7 $15.10

104.7 $15.10 Weighted average shares outstanding



6,584,179



6,044,958 __________________________________

(1) Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares

outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY







($ in millions)





















As of

As of



September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Investments at fair value

$211.8

$157.5 Total assets

$214.7

$174.4 Net assets

$104.7

$80.3 Shares outstanding

6,935,054

5,483,433 Net asset value per share

$15.10

$14.64













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023 New investments

$27.1

$68.5 Repayments of investments

(4.8)

(17.4) Net activity

$22.3

$51.1













As of

As of



September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Number of portfolio company investments

37

25 Number of debt investments

36

24









Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (2)







Cash

12.0 %

11.0 % Fee amortization

0.5 %

0.4 % Total

12.5 %

11.4 %









Weighted average yield on total investments (3)







Cash

11.5 %

10.7 % Fee amortization

0.5 %

0.4 % Total

12.0 %

11.1 % _________________________

(2) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other

income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment

yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective

yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be

higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average

annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (3) The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to

determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing

loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $6.1 million and $16.3 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $3.1 million and $7.9 million, respectively, net of $1.0 million and $3.0 million in expenses reimbursed and fees waived by the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $0.8 million and $2.0 million (all of which were waived by the Advisor), income incentive fees totaled $0.4 million and $1.0 million (net of $0.2 million and $0.5 million which were waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), capital gains incentive fees of $0.1 million and $0.2 million, which are not currently payable, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $2.3 million and $5.8 million, respectively (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.1 million and $0.3 million, other expenses totaled $0.4 million and $1.0 million, and expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor of ($0.1) and ($0.4), respectively.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, net investment income was $3.1 million and $8.4 million, or $0.47 and $1.39 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 6,584,179 and 6,044,958, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation of $1.0 million and $2.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.1 million and $11.2 million, or $0.62 and $1.85 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 6,584,179 and 6,044,958, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2023, the Company's amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with Signature Bank (as amended from time to time, the "Commitment Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $50.0 million on a committed basis. On March 10, 2023, Signature Bank was placed into receivership by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), however, the Commitment Facility remained in full force and effect. As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had $45.0 million and $80.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the Commitment Facility, respectively.

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $150.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had $60.8 million and $0.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended September 30, 2023:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type New Investment

July 7, 2023

Madison Logic, Inc.*

Provider of B2B account based marketing services

$ 461,351

Equity New Investment

July 31, 2023

EHI Buyer, Inc

Provider of design, engineering, installation, and

maintenance services for building management systems

$ 2,820,685

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,410,343

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 3,149,231

Revolver Commitment















$ 492,017

Equity New Investment

August 2, 2023

Compost 360 Acquisition, LLC

Organic waste recycler and producer of compost,

mulch, and engineered soils

$ 5,915,156

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 2,609,627

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 2,919,023

Revolver Commitment















$ 208,069

Equity New Investment

August 3, 2023

Morgan Electrical Group

Intermediate Holdings, Inc

Provider of commercial electrical services

$ 2,022,258

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,304,682

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 717,227

Revolver Commitment















$ 194,900

Equity New Investment

August 7, 2023

The Hardenbergh Group, Inc

Provider of temporary professional staffing of

Medical Services Professionals, external peer review,

consulting and physician leadership solutions

$ 4,783,836

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,679,360

Revolver Commitment















$ 264,885

Equity New Investment

August 8, 2023

Green Intermediateco II, Inc

Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and

associated service provider

$ 6,361,759

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 2,002,253

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 194,512

Equity ___________________________

* Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2023

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through November 9, 2023. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to September 30, 2023:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

October 11, 2023

Impact Home Services LLC*

Provides of garage door, electrical, and plumbing

residential services

$ 237,583

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 7,582

Equity Add-On Investment

October 16, 2023

Equine Network, LLC*

Provider of content, information, tech-enabled

services, and hosts competitions for the U.S.

equine industry

$ 420,616

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

October 31, 2023

2X LLC*

Provider of outsourced digital B2B marketing-

as-a-service

$ 659,771

Senior Secured – First Lien __________________________

* Existing portfolio company

Credit Facility

On February 1, 2022, the Company entered into a revolving credit and security agreement with Signature Bank as subsequently amended (the "Commitment Facility"). On March 10, 2023, Signature Bank was placed into receivership by the FDIC and on March 12, 2023, the FDIC created Signature Bridge Bank, N.A. ("Signature Bridge") to take over the operations of Signature Bank. Signature Bridge serviced the Commitment Facility until October 23, 2023. On October 23, 2023, Goldman Sachs Bank USA ("Goldman Sachs") became the servicer under the Commitment Facility. As of November 9, 2023, the Commitment Facility remained in full force and effect and is now serviced by Goldman Sachs. Any amounts borrowed under the Commitment Facility will mature, and all accrued and unpaid interest thereunder will be due and payable, on December 31, 2023.

The outstanding balance under the Commitment Facility as of November 9, 2023 was $45.0 million and the outstanding balance under the Credit Facility was $64.2 million.

Sale of Unregistered Securities

Since September 30, 2023, the Company also issued 12,050 common shares of beneficial interest for aggregate proceeds of $0.2 million under the Company's dividend reinvestment plan.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Private Credit BDC

W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer

(713) 292-5414

thuskinson@stelluscapital.com

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)

















September 30, 2023









(unaudited)

December 31, 2022 ASSETS











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of

$209,482,572 and $158,022,677, respectively)

$ 211,762,646

$ 157,504,755 Cash and cash equivalents



1,089,671



15,469,823 Interest receivable



1,502,820



1,030,274 Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)



82,743



165,638 Deferred offering costs



65,439



54,394 Related party receivable



136,566



9,620 Prepaid expenses



25,423



133,004 Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



28,108



26,996 Total Assets

$ 214,693,416

$ 174,394,504 LIABILITIES











Credit Facilities payable

$ 104,722,903

$ 79,448,134 Short-term loan payable



—



11,250,000 Dividends payable



3,190,125



1,809,533 Unearned revenue



864,150



539,634 Income incentive fee payable



353,142



328,196 Capital gains incentive fee payable



224,532



— Interest payable



286,594



563,241 Administrative services payable



101,331



66,064 Income tax payable



19,814



7,471 Deferred tax liability



56,622



— Other accrued expenses and liabilities



124,552



119,274 Total Liabilities

$ 109,943,765

$ 94,131,547 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)











Net Assets

$ 104,749,651

$ 80,262,957 NET ASSETS











Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares

authorized; 6,935,054 and 5,483,433 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$ 69,351

$ 54,834 Paid-in capital



102,478,935



80,950,845 Total distributable earnings (loss)



2,201,365



(742,722) Net Assets

$ 104,749,651

$ 80,262,957 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 214,693,416

$ 174,394,504 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 15.10

$ 14.64

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND OPERATIONS (unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 INVESTMENT INCOME























Interest income

$ 6,042,784

$ 2,583,194

$ 15,933,509

$ 4,189,423 Other income



96,972



46,509



335,525



87,860 Total Investment Income

$ 6,139,756

$ 2,629,703

$ 16,269,034

$ 4,277,283 OPERATING EXPENSES























Management fees

$ 763,066

$ 396,989

$ 2,031,626

$ 788,354 Income incentive fees



529,714



168,479



1,437,391



246,156 Capital gains incentive fee



99,640



—



224,532



— Professional fees



142,356



92,630



522,867



317,694 Organization costs



—



—



1,000



90,184 Amortization of deferred offering costs



25,108



67,151



123,837



164,982 Administrative services expenses



103,415



48,843



298,089



157,242 Trustees' fees



40,000



40,000



120,000



118,000 Insurance expense



20,530



20,530



60,921



61,326 Valuation fees



20,572



—



38,846



— Interest expense and other fees



2,312,758



699,425



5,838,668



1,050,096 Income tax expense



3,953



—



20,643



— Other general and administrative expenses



22,386



32,607



103,409



80,976 Total Operating Expenses

$ 4,083,498

$ 1,566,654

$ 10,821,829

$ 3,075,010 Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by

Investment Advisor (Note 2)

$ (1,022,379)

$ (476,464)

$ (2,952,608)

$ (1,113,186) Net Operating Expenses

$ 3,061,119

$ 1,090,190

$ 7,869,221

$ 1,961,824 Net Investment Income

$ 3,078,637

$ 1,539,513

$ 8,399,813

$ 2,315,459 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

$ 8,599

$ 2,146

$ 19,920

$ 2,146 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on

non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



1,054,344



(522,403)



2,801,721



(713,013) Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign

currency translations



(9,918)



(105,040)



(3,725)



(104,461) Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on

investments



(56,622)

$ —

$ (56,622)

$ — Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from

Operations

$ 4,075,040

$ 914,216

$ 11,161,107

$ 1,500,131 Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and

diluted

$ 0.47

$ 0.37

$ 1.39

$ 0.70 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from

Operations Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.62

$ 0.22

$ 1.85

$ 0.45 Weighted Average Common Shares of

Beneficial Interest Outstanding – basic and

diluted



6,584,179



4,165,010



6,044,958



3,311,178 Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.48

$ 0.19

$ 1.36

$ 0.23

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDITBDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)

































Common Shares of





















Beneficial Interest







Total







Number of

Par

Paid-in

distributable







shares

value

capital

(loss) gain

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2021

—

$ —

$ —

$ (532,845)

$ (532,845) Net investment income

—



—



—



76,851



76,851 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments

—



—



—



(108,048)



(108,048) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

2,333,334



23,333



34,976,667



—



35,000,000 Balances at March 31, 2022

2,333,334

$ 23,333

$ 34,976,667

$ (564,042)

$ 34,435,958 Net investment income

—



—



—



699,095



699,095 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments

—



—



—



(82,562)



(82,562) Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



579



579 Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

1,355,013



13,550



19,986,450



—



20,000,000 Balances at June 30, 2022

3,688,347

$ 36,883

$ 54,963,117

$ 53,070

$ 55,053,070 Net investment income

—



—



—



1,539,513



1,539,513 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



2,146



2,146 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments

—



—



—



(522,403)



(522,403) Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



(105,040)



(105,040) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(774,553)



(774,553) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

1,450,393



14,504



21,339,823



—



21,354,327 Balances at September 30, 2022

5,138,740

$ 51,387

$ 76,302,940

$ 192,733

$ 76,547,060





























Balances at December 31, 2022

5,483,433

$ 54,834

$ 80,950,845

$ (742,722)

$ 80,262,957 Net investment income

—



—



—



2,637,999



2,637,999 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



3,475



3,475 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments

—



—



—



(72,026)



(72,026) Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



6,220



6,220 Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(2,306,409)



(2,306,409) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

349,546



3,496



5,115,958



—



5,119,454 Balances at March 31, 2023

5,832,979

$ 58,330

$ 86,066,803

$ (473,463)

$ 85,651,670 Net investment income

—



—



—



2,683,177



2,683,177 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



7,846



7,846 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments

—



—



—



1,819,403



1,819,403 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(27)



(27) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(2,720,486)



(2,720,486) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

349,945



3,499



5,152,116



—



5,155,615 Balances at June 30, 2023

6,182,924

$ 61,829

$ 91,218,919

$ 1,316,450

$ 92,597,198 Net investment income

—



—



—



3,078,637



3,078,637 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



8,599



8,599 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments

—



—



—



1,054,344



1,054,344 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(9,918)



(9,918) Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments



















(56,622)



(56,622) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(3,190,125)



(3,190,125) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

752,130



7,522



11,260,016



—



11,267,538 Balances at September 30, 2023

6,935,054

$ 69,351

$ 102,478,935

$ 2,201,365

$ 104,749,651

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDITBDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)















Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 11,161,107

$ 1,500,131

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:











Purchases of investments

(68,472,583)



(135,023,930)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

17,370,805



6,925,278

Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments

(2,801,721)



713,013

Net change in unrealized depreciation foreign currency translations

3,725



104,461

Increase in investments due to PIK

(217)



—

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(359,012)



(114,567)

Deferred tax provision

56,622



—

Amortization of loan structure fees

442,513



277,541

Amortization of deferred offering costs

123,837



164,982

Changes in other assets and liabilities











Increase in interest receivable

(472,546)



(861,191)

Increase in other receivable

—



(1,246,743)

Increase in related party receivable

(126,946)



(43,105)

Decrease (increase) in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor

82,895



(324,831)

Decrease in prepaid expenses

107,581



50,650

Decrease in due to affiliate

—



(460,085)

Decrease in trustees' fees payable

—



(42,000)

Increase in administrative services payable

35,267



106,190

(Decrease) increase in interest payable

(276,647)



233,971

Increase in income incentive fees payable

24,946



246,156

Increase in capital gains incentive fees payable

224,532



—

Increase in unearned revenue

324,516



498,153

Increase in income tax payable

12,343



—

Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities

5,278



(173,855)

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (42,533,705)

$ (127,469,781)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest $ 21,542,607

$ 76,354,327

Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued

(134,882)



(139,542)

Stockholder distributions paid

(6,836,428)



(774,553)

Borrowings under Credit Facilities

96,600,000



90,290,000

Repayments of Credit Facilities

(71,415,000)



(34,890,000)

Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities

(352,744)



(1,236,457)

Short-term loan (repayments) borrowings

(11,250,000)



9,000,000

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities $ 28,153,553

$ 138,603,775

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ (14,380,152)

$ 11,133,994

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period

15,469,823



—

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period $ 1,089,671

$ 11,133,994

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities











Cash paid for interest expense $ 5,672,802

$ 539,122

Increase in deferred offering costs

11,045



4,328

Income and excise tax paid

8,300



—

Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan

442,606



—

Increase in dividends payable

1,380,592



—



