PrimoHoagies Shares Holiday Spirit with Season of Giving Giveaway, Register Round Up for Local Children

Gourmet hoagie company continues annual tradition of providing $1,000 to families in need throughout the holiday season

WESTVILLE, N.J., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the Season of Giving! For a decade now, PrimoHoagies has been a beacon of holiday cheer for families and children in need through PrimoCares, the brand's charitable organization supporting local communities. This year, PrimoCares is bringing back the Season of Giving Giveaway through which the company will be donating $1,000 to two families in need every Friday from November 24 to December 22. PrimoCares is now accepting nominations for deserving families through December 15 via PrimoCares.org. Winners will be announced on the Instagram page, @primocares, and contacted directly based on the information provided within the submissions.

PrimoHoagies (PRNewswire)

The Season of Giving Giveaway was launched in 2022 building on the success of the company's annual Register Round Up Program benefiting local children. Starting October 10 through December 24, customers at each PrimoHoagies location are asked to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. In addition, the donations made on Thanksgiving weekend are matched by PrimoHoagies and added to the PrimoCares fund that each location uses to purchase gifts on a child's holiday wish list. The donations will be personally dropped off at C.B. Community School in Manayunk and Drueding Center in Kensington by PrimoHoagies Owner, CEO, and President Nicholas Papanier, Jr. and the PrimoHoagies team on December 7. The following day, December 8, PrimoHoagies will drop off donations to St. Veronica School in North Philadelphia and provide lunch to the children and staff.

"PrimoHoagies remains deeply committed to uplifting the communities we proudly serve," said Papanier, Jr.. "Our enduring dedication to PrimoCares, initiated by my father, Nicholas Papanier, Sr., as the charitable arm of PrimoHoagies, continues to spread joy and make a difference in the lives of those in our community."

About PrimoHoagies

Originally opened in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies prides itself on serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh, piled high, on their award-winning seeded bread. The company's success is attributed to several factors contributing to the Primo difference including the quality and consistency that result in repeat, loyal customers and the commitment to only serving the freshest gourmet meats and cheeses through a diverse menu featuring dozens of Specialty Hoagies, unique and original to PrimoHoagies.

PrimoHoagies was named the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

About PrimoCares

PrimoCares is a charitable organization that was founded by executives at PrimoHoagies Franchising Inc. and is completely volunteer. Its goal is to help families in need within the PrimoHoagies Franchise neighborhoods. Connect with PrimoHoagies by following on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PrimoHoagies